Three Takeaways From Another Dominant Recruiting Weekend for Wisconsin Football

It's been an extremely fruitful summer thus far for Wisconsin football's recruiting department.

The first two weekends of official visit season have been a smashing success, with the Badgers adding seven total commitments thus far including two blue-chip players (four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams, four-star wideout Jai Jones).

Wisconsin's recruiting class now sits at No. 13 nationally (5th in the Big Ten) on 247Sports and No. 23 on On3/Rivals (9th in the Big Ten). Considering the Badgers are coming off a laughably bad 4-8 season and most national pundits speak like it's a matter of when, not if, their head coach Luke Fickell is fired...that's a pretty impressive start to the 2027 class.

Of course, the work is far from over, and the Badgers need to actually look respectable on the field this fall to hold onto their prized recruits. But what did we learn from yet another prolific recruiting weekend in Madison?

1. Wisconsin closing so quickly with big-time players can only mean one thing

Former Wisconsin athletic director and head football coach Barry Alvarez sits between Mary and Ted Kellner. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And it's not simply that the beauty and liveliness of Madison blew recruits' minds when they were expecting cornfields, like you'll hear in their interviews with 247 and On3.



Sure, that's part of it.



But when a program like Wisconsin is able to close with highly sought-after players like the four-star wideout Jones and the 30-offer defensive lineman Yahzeen Zion, both of whom had other significant visits lined up, you know the Badgers are throwing some serious cash around.



The influx of cash into the program's recruiting department this offseason was already evident in how it attacked the transfer portal and some of the bidding wars it was able to win on that front. But Wisconsin clearly has some monetary reinforcements on the high school recruiting side as well.

2. Badgers' budding Arizona pipeline

Chandler wide receiver Jai Jones. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Almost half of the Badgers' 2027 class hails from Wisconsin at the moment, but the next most-represented state likely wasn't on anyone's bingo card: Arizona.



Wisconsin landed two players from the desert immediately following its first official visit weekend in the receiver Jones from Chandler High School and linebacker Nathan Jones from Desert Edge High School. Weekend No. 2 added to that total, as the big-time defensive lineman Zion (with offers from LSU, Oklahoma, Miami and Texas, among many others) became commit No. 3 from Arizona.



The Badgers appear to have made some serious inroads in the Grand Canyon State, especially at Desert Edge High School where they've effectively siphoned off the top talent from the Scorpions' defense.

3. Handful of key targets remain

Wisconsin football head coach Luke Fickell. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Wisconsin's recruiting department nearly batting 1.000 on these official visits, and 20 total recruits now on board for 2027, the Badgers' heavy-lifting in the cycle could be largely over.



Wisconsin has filled many of its open spots and has at least one commitment at every position. It can afford to be more selective moving forward, but a few key targets remain, including two coming off visits this past weekend: wide receiver and current Louisville commit Chuck Harris, and edge and current Texas Tech commit Brody Pfannenstiel



The Badgers' two biggest remaining flip targets were both on campus this past weekend, and neither ended up popping for Wisconsin. Still, the Badgers remain in hot pursuit. Safety James Roberson and offensive lineman Alijah Shaw, both of whom were also on campus this past weekend, are additional names to monitor.