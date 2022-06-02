Skip to main content

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 commit Tyler Jansey

An official visit preview for linebacker commit Tyler Jansey, who will be on campus the weekend of June 3.

This weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers football staff will host several 2023 prospects on official visits. Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player who will be in Madison on June 3.

After covering six prospects over the past few days, we focus our attention on a committed prospect set to be on campus this weekend, linebacker Tyler Jansey. 

Previously covered visitors:

Name: Tyler Jansey

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 224 pounds

High School: Batavia High School

Hometown: Batavia, Illinois

Projected Position: Inside linebacker

247 Sports Rank: three-stars; No. 68 LB; No. 20 in Illinois for 2023

Rivals Rank: three-stars; No. 29 ILB; No. 10 in Illinois

Other scholarship offers: Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), New Mexico State, Toledo, Western Michigan

Previous visits to Wisconsin: Jansey has been on campus multiple times over the course of his recruitment, including the home opener in 2021 against Penn State, and a recent spring practice.  

Primary recruiter: Offensive line coach Bob Bostad was Jansey's primary recruiter when he covered the inside linebacker position. The coaching change does not appear to have any impact on his commitment. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Four things to know:

  • Jansey's older brother plays linebacker for Northwestern. 
  • This past fall Jansey recorded 88 tackles, 16 for loss, six sacks, and an interception while playing in 11 games. 
  • Jansey committed to Wisconsin back on January 28, and he was the first commitment for the Badgers in the 2023 recruiting class. 
  • The three-star linebacker told Clint Cosgrove of Rivals in a recent interview that he plans to enroll early and be on campus for next spring. 

Junior Film:

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Bucky Badger (credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 commit Tyler Jansey

By Matt Belz11 seconds ago
Pierre High School quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (Credit: Trent Singer / For the Argus Leader via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 QB Lincoln Kienholz

By Matt Belz3 hours ago
Bucky Badger doing pushups during a Wisconsin football game.
Recruiting

Wisconsin offers 2024 prospects Emiril Gant and Anelu Lafaele

By Matt Belz6 hours ago
Clearwater Catholic HS athlete Nate Johnson
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 cornerback Nate Johnson

By Matt Belz19 hours ago
2023 athlete Tackett Curtis (Credit: Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: four-star OLB Tackett Curtis

By Matt Belz23 hours ago
Freshman NT Curt Neal.
Football

Wisconsin freshman defensive lineman Curt Neal medically cleared for the summer

By Matt BelzJun 1, 2022
James Durand of Basha High School in Arizona (Credit: Justin Toumberlin/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 OL commit James Durand

By Matt BelzJun 1, 2022
The Wisconsin flag waving at Camp Randall Stadium (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Four-star cornerback Braeden Marshall locks-in an official visit with Wisconsin

By Matt BelzJun 1, 2022