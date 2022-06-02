Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 commit Tyler Jansey

This weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers football staff will host several 2023 prospects on official visits. Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player who will be in Madison on June 3.

After covering six prospects over the past few days, we focus our attention on a committed prospect set to be on campus this weekend, linebacker Tyler Jansey.

Name: Tyler Jansey

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 224 pounds

High School: Batavia High School

Hometown: Batavia, Illinois

Projected Position: Inside linebacker

247 Sports Rank: three-stars; No. 68 LB; No. 20 in Illinois for 2023

Rivals Rank: three-stars; No. 29 ILB; No. 10 in Illinois

Other scholarship offers: Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), New Mexico State, Toledo, Western Michigan

Previous visits to Wisconsin: Jansey has been on campus multiple times over the course of his recruitment, including the home opener in 2021 against Penn State, and a recent spring practice.

Primary recruiter: Offensive line coach Bob Bostad was Jansey's primary recruiter when he covered the inside linebacker position. The coaching change does not appear to have any impact on his commitment.

Four things to know:

Jansey's older brother plays linebacker for Northwestern.

This past fall Jansey recorded 88 tackles, 16 for loss, six sacks, and an interception while playing in 11 games.

Jansey committed to Wisconsin back on January 28, and he was the first commitment for the Badgers in the 2023 recruiting class.

The three-star linebacker told Clint Cosgrove of Rivals in a recent interview that he plans to enroll early and be on campus for next spring.

Junior Film:

