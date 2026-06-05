The Recruit Most Likely To Commit To Wisconsin From Official Visit Weekend No. 2

Wisconsin football can only hope its second weekend of official visit season is as fruitful as the first.

The Badgers secured four verbal commitments from a loaded first weekend, including two consensus blue-chip prospects in wide receiver Jai Jones and defensive back Mekhi Williams.

That brought Wisconsin's 2027 recruiting haul up to No. 16 on 247Sports and No. 22 on On3/Rivals as the staff in Madison continues to rebound from a what wound up being a pretty disappointing 2026 cycle.

There's still plenty of time until we reach the finish line for 2027, but the Badgers' class looks strong and positioned to only get stronger as more top targets are set to descend on campus in the coming weeks.

With another promising group of recruits in town for official visit weekend No. 2, one prospect stands out as the most likely to pledge to Wisconsin this weekend: Great Falls, Montana wideout Steele Harris.

Harris has received multiple crystal ball predictions to pledge to the Badgers, and his official visit seems as good a time as any. Wisconsin still has a good shot with the other recruits in attendance as well, but Harris looks like the strongest Wisconsin lean.

The wideout also currently has an official lined up to California, but that's scheduled for next weekend. The Badgers will get the first crack at Harris and they'll be looking to replicate what they did with Jones, who had visits lined up to California and Arizona but decided he had seen enough in Madison.

Quick Scouting Report

Shamar Rigby, Wisconsin's wide receivers run drills during spring camp. | Christian Borman.

The consensus three-star is listed as 6-foot-3, 190 pounds and boasts 10 offers including aforementioned California as well as Illinois, Arizona State, and Utah, among others. On his junior season Hudl tape, he uses his bigger frame well and also boasts plus hands and speed. He looks like a man amongst boys against high school teams in Montana, a state with just two or three prospects who even show up on recruiting websites in the class of 2027.

Still, that doesn't make his playmaking ability any less dangerous. Great Falls lined him up all over the field, and he's got a true second gear when he gets into open space. Much like the Badgers current lone wide receiver commit in 2027 Jones, Harris is extremely electrifying with the ball in his hands.

Wisconsin is expected to host five other top targets this weekend in addition to Harris: three-star defensive lineman Yahzeen Zion, three-star safety James Roberson, three-star offensive tackle Alijah Shaw, three-star wideout and current Louisville commit Chuck Alexander and three-star edge and current Texas Tech commit Brody Pfannenstiel.