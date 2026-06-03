Wisconsin Among Nation's Elite in Recruiting Rankings After Flurry of Commitments

Wisconsin's first weekend of official visit season was a smashing success.

The Badgers have already nabbed three commitments from the multi-day recruiting bonanza, and more appear to be right around the corner.

It's a ridiculously busy time in the college football world, as hundreds of top prospects flock to campuses all over the country in perhaps the most meaningful stretch of the 2027 recruiting cycle. There'll still be more work to do in the class of 2027 later in the summer and into the fall, but June is when program's recruiting boards really take shape.

Thus, it's vital that the Badgers keep pace with the rest of the teams in the country also pushing for a top class. After a flurry of pledges from a beautiful weekend in Madison, Wisconsin appears to be doing just that.

Here's a look at where the Badgers stand on both major recruiting sites, and what it means going forward:

247Sports

Wisconsin commit Royalton Allen. | James Quigg / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

National Rank: 18th

Big Ten Rank: 9th

Total Blue-Chips: 4

Notable Teams Ranked Below Wisconsin (on 247): Texas, Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss

Analysis: The Badgers have positioned themselves extremely well, and that's evident in many ways but especially with some of the teams they currently sit higher than on 247Sports' national rankings. Though Wisconsin is a middling 9th in the Big Ten, the conference is recruiting at a preposterously elite clip at the moment.

247Sports isn't as high on some of the Badgers' signees as On3/Rivals, which awards Wisconsin with two more blue-chip players in its class currently. But interestingly enough, the Badgers still have a higher ranking on 247Sports.

Wisconsin has held firm inside the top-20 for a while now on 247, and with three more official visit weekends down the road, they appear well-positioned to remain there.

On3/Rivals

Wisconsin commit Jai Jones. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

National Rank: 25th

Big Ten Rank: 9th

Total Blue-Chips: 6

Notable Teams Ranked Below Wisconsin (on On3/Rivals): Alabama, Indiana, Minnesota

Analysis: On3 isn't as high overall on the Badgers' 2027 crop, but it does award Wisconsin with two four-star players 247Sports doesn't consider blue-chip prospects, at least not yet. Those two players would be Indiana quarterback Jack Sorgi and Wisconsin offensive lineman Hunter Mallinger.

For all of the excellent work Wisconsin has done on the recruiting trail in this cycle, it's somewhat disheartening to see both recruiting services agree that the Badgers have just the 9th-best class in the Big Ten, the exact middle of the pack.

Still, one must remember that this is currently the best conference in college football and in the 2026 cycle, Wisconsin had the consensus 17th-ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten — the Badgers have taken a big leap already.