Wisconsin Football Misses On a Top DL Target; Where Do They Go From Here?

The 2027 recruiting class is off to a hot start, snagging 10 commitments and making it a top-20 class nationally before we've even reached the end of April.

But that doesn't mean everything is going perfectly. Despite the current success of the class, the staff has been working hard to add to the defensive line.

3-star defensive lineman Eli Thornton (Jonesboro, AR) was a target for the Badgers that many thought Wisconsin could land. Turns out, they'll have to continue looking elsewhere.

Thornton Chooses to Stay Home

While things seemed to be trending Wisconsin's way for the Arkansas native, the pull to stay home was just too strong for Thornton. After a visit with the team during their spring game, he decided to commit and play for the Razorbacks.

The Arkansas commit was among the prospects that the Badgers were hosting during their monster official visit weekend at the end of May. The weekend includes many of the 10 committed members of the 2027 class, but also some of the team's top remaining targets, like 4-star offensive lineman Cam Wagner.

Whether or not Thornton still makes the trip to Madison remains to be seen. If he decides to take his visit to Madison, you can expect plenty of pressure from current commits to flip from his home-state Razorbacks to the Badgers.

Where Do the Badgers Go From Here?

Wisconsin football defensive line target Drew Aagesen visits the Badgers during spring practice. | Christian Borman

With Thornton off the table, the Badgers will have to continue their search for a defensive lineman for their 2027 class. Here are some players to keep an eye on.

Anatoni Tahi

3-star DL out of Chandler, Arizona. Tahi recently released his final four schools, which include the Badgers. He is expected to announce his commitment on Wednesday, April 29th. Right now, it feels like Kansas State holds the momentum for his commitment. He is scheduled to take an official visit to Wisconsin on June 12. Tahi is the 143rd-ranked DL in the country, according to the 247Sports rankings.

Will Zaccagnino

Zaccagnino is a 3-star prospect out of Trumbull, Connecticut. The Badgers offered him in March, and they quickly set up an official visit for their big recruiting weekend at the end of May. He also has visits with Syracuse, UConn, Missouri, and Michigan State. Zaccagnino is the 121st-ranked DL, according to 247Sports.

Drew Aagesen

Aagesen recently visited the Badgers during spring practice and received an offer in the process. The 3-star DL from Michigan will take an official visit with the Badgers on June 5th. He will visit Iowa State on May 28th and also holds offers from Pitt and a handful of MAC schools.

Corey Randolph

Wisconsin was among the first Power 4 schools to offer Randolph. He is a 3-star prospect out of Illinois and will visit the Badgers on June 5th. He will also take visits to Missouri (June 12) and Kentucky (June 19). Randolph is the No. 124 DL in the country, according to 247Sports.

David Hill

Another Illinois prospect, Hill, is a 3-star prospect from Flossmoor, Illinois. Hill has official visits set with Minnesota (May 28), Wisconsin (June 5), and Purdue (June 12). Hill is the No. 97 DL in the country.

Jaiden Davis

Davis is a 3-star prospect out of Middletown, Ohio. He is slated to take an official visit with the Badgers on June 12th. The only other visit he has scheduled right now is with Pitt on June 19th. Davis is the No. 108 DL.

Losing a target like Thornton after things were trending positively for Wisconsin is a tough pill to swallow, but the Badgers' board is far from empty. With the No. 11-ranked class in the country, Wisconsin is dealing from a position of strength. The real recruiting season begins at the end of May, and if Fickell can land two or three names from the list above, the Thornton miss will be a distant memory.