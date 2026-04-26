Wisconsin Could Nab Back-To-Back Blue-Chip QBs From Indiana

Wisconsin football landed one of the most crucial pieces to its 2027 recruiting class on Friday morning, securing the verbal commitment of four-star legacy quarterback Jack Sorgi.

Saturday morning at its spring scrimmage, the Badgers extended an offer to another top gunslinger from Indiana: Class of 2028 prospect Oscar Sloan.

After a great conversation with @CoachGuiton I’m thankful to receive an offer to the University of Wisconsin!!! I really enjoyed watching the scrimmage and checking out the facilities. Excited to get back on campus soon!! 🦡🦡 @CoachFick @coachgrimey @coachrolan @PatLambert13… pic.twitter.com/9ndQmRLJYB — Oscar Sloan 4⭐️ (@OscarSloan18) April 25, 2026

Wisconsin flipped Sorgi from Louisville and is now after another highly-touted signal-caller from the Hoosier State — Sloan is a four-star prospect on On3/Rivals and a three-star recruit on 247Sports. Here's what the offer means for the Badgers:

Wisconsin taps into Indiana connections

In Sloan's tweet announcing his offer from the Badgers, he's pictured with quarterback Danny O'Neil and wide receiver Eugene Hilton, both of whom hail from Indianapolis. Sloan also publicly tagged Sorgi in a post announcing the offer.

The Badgers clearly sensed an in here with the Indiana connection. Wisconsin used its legacy ties to Sorgi to earn his commitment, and is now continuing to build relationships as it expands its Indiana pipeline.

When Wisconsin was in the process of locking up the top in-state talent in the class of 2027, its current commits made big public pushes to land the un-committed players on the Badgers' board. We could very feasibly see something similar here between Indiana natives Sorgi and Sloan.

Badgers late to the party with Sloan

Center Grove High School Quarterback Oscar Sloan. | Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sloan now boasts a dozen offers, five of which are from the Power Four ranks. Still, Wisconsin should be in good position here considering its myriad of connections to the quarterback.

What's more, the Badgers aren't yet tasked with besting any heavyweights to land Sloan's commitment. His other power conference offers are from Maryland, Minnesota, Purdue and Cincinnati.

Sloan immediately becomes a high-priority recruit

Sloan is just the fourth quarterback Wisconsin has offered in the class of 2028. He appears to be a "Plan A" player at the position for quarterbacks coach Kenny Guiton, who's done well to land a promising signal-caller in each of the two prior cycles (Ryan Hopkins in 2026, Sorgi in 2027).

Wisconsin has also offered four-star Donald Trabon II and unranked quarterbacks Michael Pyne and Matthew Lee in the 2028 cycle, but Sloan now realistically moves to the top of the Badgers board at the position.

Badgers offer a pocket passer

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pop on Sloan's sophomore highlights, and you see a pocket passer through and through — one with an interesting and unique release, at that. He can still buy some time dancing in and around the pocket, but he's clearly a more traditional, pro-style quarterback.

Wisconsin's offense under coordinator Jeff Grimes requires quarterbacks than can run; every gunslinger on the Badgers' roster right now has some mobility in their wheelhouse. Sloan might represent a slight departure from that, but he can still use his legs here and there.