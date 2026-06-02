Wisconsin Football Closing in on Landing Elite Four-Star Recruit

The Badgers are bearing down on one of the nation's top defensive back recruits.

Mekhi Williams, a consensus four-star cornerback/safety, will announce his college decision on Wednesday at 4:00 P.M. central time.

LIVE COMMIT: 4-star S Mekhi Williams will announce his decision live on the CBS Sports College Football Youtube Channel tomorrow at 5:00 PM EST.



The finalists: Nebraska, Wisconsin and LSU.



Details: https://t.co/um8Ozg4mNm pic.twitter.com/ej8ePNeoZ5 — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) June 2, 2026

247Sports ranks the 6-foot-3 defensive back as the No. 107 player in the nation and the 10th best both safety and recruit from Florida. On3/Rivals, meanwhile, has Williams as the No. 180 player in the country, the 14th-best safety and No. 19 in Florida.

This is obviously a huge development, as the former Florida State pledge Williams is coming off his official visit to Wisconsin last weekend.

The Badgers had a myriad of committed prospects on hand, as well as a handful of top targets including Williams, and they appear to be in a great place; the defensive back officially de-committed from the Seminoles on Sunday morning as he wrapped up his official visit in Madison.

Williams will also choose between Nebraska and LSU, and neither program's recruiting department should be counted out, especially with the money the Huskers and the Tigers can throw around.

Still, Williams was initially slated to visit Nebraska on June 12 and LSU on June 19, but he's since decided he doesn't need to get back up to Lincoln or down to Baton Rouge to make his decision. If Williams does end up committing to Wisconsin, getting him to Madison for this first weekend was incredibly crucial in hindsight.

Again, while it's not a done deal, essentially every local and national recruiting expert between 247Sports and On3/Rivals has logged a prediction for the defensive back to pledge to the Badgers.

What Williams' commitment would mean

Wisconsin secondary coach Paul Haynes. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams, who's been recruited by Robert Steeples and Paul Haynes, appears primed to play corner in Madison if he does indeed commit to Wisconsin. A pledge from the elite Ruskin, Florida native would be cause for celebration from any program in the country, but the Badgers are in particular dire need of his services.

For all of the steps forward Wisconsin's defense took last season (15th-ranked rushing defense nationally, top-25 total defense, tied for 13th in sacks per game), the secondary was rather atrocious at times.

The Badgers had the 62nd-ranked passing defense nationally, and they were completely helpless against the top passing attacks they faced — Wisconsin surrendered a combined 681 yards and eight touchdowns on 87 percent completion against Indiana and Alabama.

Williams would immediately make Wisconsin more athletic on the back end while aiding their man coverage capabilities, which has been a big issue as well. The Badgers seem to have figured out their defensive front seven under coordinator Mike Tressel, but Williams would go a long way toward shoring up the secondary for the future.