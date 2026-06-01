Three Big Takeaways From Wisconsin's Highly Successful First Official Visit Weekend

Just when you think the college football calendar is as sleepy as it's ever been, official visit season takes campuses by storm.

The Badgers are coming off an extremely successful first weekend of official visit season, nabbing two commits already in four-star wideout Jai Jones and three-star linebacker Nathan Jones, both of whom hail from Arizona.

Besides Wisconsin bolstering its wide receiver and linebacker rooms for the future, what did we learn from the Badgers' first big recruiting weekend of the summer? Badgers On SI breaks it down below:

1. The biggest development might not have been a commitment

Wisconsin DB target Mekhi Williams. | @Mekhiwilliams_

Sure, Wisconsin landed a blue-chip wideout and a linebacker who's blown up in the winter following his junior season. But the biggest development to come out of Madison this weekend may have been in regards to a prospect who's currently committed elsewhere.



Wisconsin got highly sought-after four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams on campus, surrounded by current Badger commits and other top prospects. Sure enough, the current Florida State pledge de-committed from the Seminoles immediately following his trip to Madison. He still has visits to Nebraska and LSU lined up, but you don't need to be a recruiting expert to understand that the Badgers are in great position here.



With no disrespect to either Jones, both of whom are exciting additions in their own right, Williams was the biggest fish on campus this weekend and his de-commitment from Florida State is arguably as big or bigger of a deal, especially with Wisconsin's desperate need to get longer and more athletic in the secondary.

2. First-year position coaches make a splash

Wisconsin ILBs coach Tuf Borland. | Christian Borman.

Tuf Borland, who became Wisconsin's full-time inside linebackers coach after the 2026 season, has put in work early and often in this recruiting cycle. With two linebackers already pledged to the Badgers — and it seeming unlikely they'd take three in this class — Borland's work here is done before June.



Of course, recruiting never really stops, and it's foolish to count your chickens before they've signed their national letter of intent. Still, this is a really solid and efficient first cycle for the young position coach hungry to make an impact in Madison.



What a start for new wide receivers coach Ari Confesor as well. It's never easy to take over a new room from scratch, and Confesor has the added pressure of Wisconsin historically struggling to recruit elite wide receivers.



Don't tell him that, though. His first commit in Madison is a highly-coveted four-star route technician who had offers from Oregon and Indiana as well as the two big in-state Arizona schools.

3. If Wisconsin can keep this class together, it'll be a great one

Former Wisconsin assistant director of player personnel Brandon Rose (right) and director of recruiting Pat Lambert (left). | @RoseBrandon_ on X

The Badgers' 2026 recruiting cycle was nothing to write home about. It certainly was at one point, but a dismal and embarrassing 4-8 season on the gridiron led to the de-commitments of several top prospects including running back Amari Latimer and wide receiver Jayden Petit. When all was said and done, Wisconsin's '26 class ranked 65th on 247Sports and 69th on On3/Rivals.



By national signing day, Wisconsin had just one four-star player (defensive lineman Djidjou Bah) per 247Sports and none according to On3/Rivals. Depending on which site you ask, the Badgers have either four or six blue-chip prospects already committed for 2027.



Another awful season on the field would surely have a similar effect on the class of 2027 as it did last fall. But with a roster that looks stronger and a much more manageable schedule, the Badgers should at least return to respectability if not contention. That should be enough to keep the class intact.