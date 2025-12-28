Former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback goes back into transfer portal for third time
Just a few years ago, quarterback Nick Evers looked like a great addition for the Wisconsin Badgers in the transfer portal.
Now, he's heading back into the portal for the third time in his career, looking to play for his fourth college team.
Evers was originally a Top 10 quarterback recruit in the class of 2022 coming out of Flower Mound, Texas.
He signed with Oklahoma for his freshman year, and Badgers fans were thrilled when Luke Fickell landed Evers in the transfer portal during his first winter as head coach.
The team also brought in Tanner Mordecai from SMU, so Evers sat the entire 2023 season before entering the portal again and heading off to UConn.
After two seasons with the Huskies, he's back in the portal for a third time as a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining.
As his single quiet season in Madison illustrated, Evers never fully lived up to his recruiting prowess.
He started eight games in 2024 for UConn, throwing five touchdowns and five interceptions with a completion percentage just below 55 percent.
This past season, he appeared in only three games with a total of 15 pass attempts.
Despite four years in college football, he has fewer than 200 pass attempts under his belt, but he has one more opportunity to find a roster where he can compete to start once again.
The Badgers will be looking for a more proven commodity to be their starting quarterback next fall, but Fickell has indicated that Wisconsin could seek multiple QBs in the portal.
A return to UW is unlikely, but it could make sense if Evers is interested in a backup role at a school with a coaching staff he is already more familiar with.
Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.