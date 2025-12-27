Wisconsin Badgers 'in the mix' for one of the top wide receivers in transfer portal

The Wisconsin Badgers will have to rebuild their wide receiver room through the transfer portal, and they're trying to start with one of the best available weapons this winter.

According to Pete Nakos from On3, the Badgers are among the teams "in the mix" for UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks.

Early transfer portal intel on QBs Anthony Colandrea, Colton Joseph & more



View: https://t.co/MbYBFyrhMW pic.twitter.com/cqdSqMtqIx — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 27, 2025

UAB WR Iverson Hooks

The UAB transfer wideout is expected to be one of the top receivers on the market this winter. Among the early schools in the mix are LSU, Wisconsin, Auburn, Virginia, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Houston, Arkansas, UConn, Georgia and Florida, sources have indicated to On3. Pete Nakos, On3

Wisconsin will have a lot of competition for Hooks' services, with powerhouse programs like LSU, Georgia, Florida and Florida State among those also in pursuit.

He led the Blazers this season with 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns. For comparison, the Badgers threw for 1,637 yards and nine touchdowns as a team this year.

At 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, he's not the most physically imposing receiver, but he has the speed to consistently create separate and make plays after the catch.

𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒊𝒔 𝒉𝒐𝒘 𝒍𝒆𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒅𝒆.



Rivalry game. Bones trophy on the line. Iverson Hooks turns in a career performance with 11 catches for 172 yards and 3 TD.



Relive all 11 catches ⏮️ pic.twitter.com/0kCCqwhGVn — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) October 19, 2025

Hooks played primarily from the slot for UAB, but he was still a vertical threat working up the middle of the field.

He would instantly become Wisconsin's top weapon and a versatile chess piece for offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

The Badgers have seen four of their wide receivers enter the transfer portal so far this winter while losing others to graduation.

That leaves them with two WRs returning on scholarship from last season, creating a massive need for a player like Hooks.

Even if Wisconsin were able to land him in the portal, Luke Fickell would still need to go out and add even more at the position to provide enough weapons for whatever quarterback he also brings in through the portal.

