Wisconsin Badgers Set Summer Official Visit With Top 10 Safety Who Already Committed to Florida State

Spring ball hasn't even started yet, and the Wisconsin Badgers are already setting summer official visits with top recruits in the 2027 class.

Luke Fickell is using it as a chance to get in on the recruiting of a top safety prospect who is already committed to Florida State but still keeping his options open.

Four-star safety Mekhi Williams from Rushkin, Florida announced on social media that he will take an official summer visit to Wisconsin on the weekend of June 12.

The Badgers face tough competition for him, as he will visit Maryland and Florida State before them, and he'll head to Miami for a visit after.

The consensus four-star recruit is rated as a Top 10 safety and Top 100 player in the country by ESPN.

Despite his commitment to the Seminoles nearly a year ago, Williams has said his recruiting remains 100 percent open.

Wisconsin has been recruiting him hard and will continue to push for him throughout the summer with the hopes of flipping him.

Fickell added only one safety in the 2026 recruiting class and instead moved freshman cornerback Cairo Skanes to the back end of the secondary.

A player as highly touted as Williams could have an opportunity to come in as a freshman and compete for playing time right away.

The Badgers already have one safety committed for the 2027 class with in-state standout Dustin Roach from Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

