The Unsung Hero Helping Rebuild Wisconsin's Football Culture

It’s no secret that there was a disconnect between Luke Fickell’s regime and the program’s alumni in recent years.

While some of that was to be expected, as former Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh went with an outside hire to bring Fickell in and left Jim Leonhard to seek opportunities elsewhere, it felt like something needed to change in the way the staff connected with alumni.

Fickell is not an alum of the program, so he went out and brought in one to help mend relationships with former players. Enter Brady Ewing. A four-year Badger who started his career as a walk-on, epitomizes everything it means to be a part of the Wisconsin football program.

The addition of Ewing to the staff isn’t something that will stand out on the field, but it’s making a major difference behind the scenes.

Ewing hire already paying dividends

Wisconsin Badgers running back Montee Ball (28) celebrates with Wisconsin Badgers fullback Bradie Ewing (34) and Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson (16). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His career was by no means a flashy one. The former fullback coincidentally rejoined the program as the fullback position returned to the roster. In his four seasons, he totaled 361 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns, but his primary role was doing the dirty work for some really good Wisconsin teams.

Ewing understands the hard-nosed mentality Fickell wants his team to buy into, but more importantly, knows how to get alumni to buy back into the program, even under the direction of a head coach with no prior connections.

Since joining the staff as the Director of Alumni Relations in March, the sentiment around the program has been noticeably improved. Whether that’s a decrease in negativity on social media, or getting guys in the building to connect with the team, Ewing has been plenty successful in his first offseason.

Heads have been turned around the building since Ewing entered his role, and now, fans hope that translates to the tough-nosed culture becoming apparent on the field again.

Players gush over Ewing hire

Wisconsin LB Cooper Catalano. | Christian Borman.

“I can't stand up here and tell you the effect that Brady Ewing has had on this program. I think he's been an absolutely amazing hire. I think he's done a great job, connecting us with former players since he's been here,” Cooper Catalano said. “And I think the biggest benefit of having him is being able to learn from those previous guys that we all grew up watching and successful teams that were here.”

Connecting with alumni may be most meaningful for Wisconsin natives like Catalano, who grew up fans of the program, but any time you can bring back program greats who went on to professional careers, you do it.

Catalano had the opportunity to connect with Vince Biegel, who was at an event during the sophomore linebacker’s recruitment process, and Ewing has only strengthened that connection.

With the 2026 season kicking off at Lambeau Field, Ewing and the rest of the staff organized a presentation about the 2016 Wisconsin team that started its season at Lambeau in spectacular fashion. Biegel, who spent some time on campus this summer, was part of that 2016 team and at the forefront of the presentation.

It wasn’t just about pulling an upset at Lambeau, rather how Wisconsin operated that season as a whole in an extremely successful season. That obviously doesn’t immediately translate to wins for this year’s group, but it’s an extremely encouraging sign that in a year where the program needs to bounce back, it will have that 2016 team in mind.

There’s a long way to go for this program to get back to where it needs to be, and connecting with alumni doesn’t make that happen instantly. However, it’s fair to say that most Badger fans would put that near the top of the list of issues under Fickell, which is why having Ewing back with the program fostering these connections feels like a home run.