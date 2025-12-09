Wisconsin Badgers volleyball earns long list of AVCA awards for stellar 2025 season

After another impressive season of volleyball dominance, the Wisconsin Badgers took home a long list of honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association for its All-Region teams.

While their NCAA tournament run is still ongoing, the Badgers finished the regular season 24-4 overall with a 17-3 record in the Big Ten.

That put them second to only Nebraska, who finished the season undefeated, and it earned Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield the AVCA North Region Coach of the Year award.

It was his sixth time winning the honors, standing out ahead of the other 54 head coaches in the region.

Five of his players made it onto to the first-team all-region squad for the AVCA as well: Carter Booth, Mimi Colyer, Grace Egan, Kristen Simon and Una Vajagic.

The libero Simon was one of just three freshmen to make the first team. It was also Egan's first time earning all-region honors.

It was no surprise that Colyer earned all-region Player of the Year for the second-straight season. Last year, it was in the Northwest Region with the Oregon Ducks before she transferred to Wisconsin and quickly started setting team records.

The Badgers' accolades are from over, as they face a massive NCAA tournament regional semifinal on Friday against No. 2 Stanford.

If they win that matchup, they'll face the winner of Texas vs. Indiana in the regional final on Sunday.

