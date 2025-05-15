All Badgers

Former Wisconsin Badgers volleyball libero to transfer to Big Ten rival

A former University of Wisconsin volleyball player finds a new home within the Big Ten Conference. Here's what to know about another Badgers contributor heading out west.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin's Lola Schumacher (30) digs a serve during the match against Michigan State on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at the UW Field House in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin's Lola Schumacher (30) digs a serve during the match against Michigan State on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at the UW Field House in Madison, Wisconsin. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lola Schumacher, a libero/defensive specialist who spent one season at Wisconsin, announced via Instagram her intentions to transfer to UCLA.

Schumacher played in 30 matches during his freshman year in Madison, and according to Wisconsin's profile of the Carmel, Indiana, native, 23 of them came at the libero position. She led the team in total digs (393) and digs per set (3.64). She was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team last season.

Schumacher announced May 1 her intentions of entering the transfer portal. She played with the team during its 2025 spring schedule, though the program listed Maile Chan as libero for the April 16 match against Marquette and April 22 match against Green Bay.

Wisconsin also signed two liberos for its 2025 class in Kristen Simon (Louisville Assumption, Kentucky) and Aniya Warren, according to its November and January press releases. The program boasted that Warren, a Lockport, Illinois, native, was designated the No. 1 libero in the 2025 recruiting cycle by PrepDig.

