Potential Wisconsin Badgers tight end targets after 4-star 2026 recruit commits to Colorado
One of the University of Wisconsin football program’s long-standing targets now plans to play for Coach Prime, but the Badgers still have options at a key position group for its 2026 class.
Tight end Gavin Mueller, a four-star recruit by Rivals who will play for South Elgin in Illinois, announced Wednesday his commitment to Colorado and football coach Deion Sanders via 247Sports.
Mueller made multiple trips to Wisconsin during his recruiting journey, including an official visit to Wisconsin in late April and also recently made trips to Colorado and LSU. The nephew of former Badgers running back Nick Mueller will now head to the Big 12.
Wisconsin continued to recruit Mueller but now has to turn to other noteworthy tight ends in hopes of adding to assistant Nate Letton’s room during the 2026 early signing period.
Jack Sievers (Everett Archbishop Murphy, Washington)
Sievers took an unofficial visit to Wisconsin in early April and will get back to Madison the weekend of May 29-June 1 for an official visit. He also has tweeted scheduled official visits to Boise State (June 5-7), Minnesota (June 13-15), San Diego State (June 17-19).
Sievers, a four-star recruit by ESPN, has announced other Power Four offers from California and most recently Oklahoma.
Jack Janda (Novi Detroit Catholic Central, Michigan)
Janda’s a consensus three-star tight end who, like Sievers, visited Wisconsin last month. He will return for an official visit the weekend of May 29-June 1, a source confirmed, which is also seen on his 247Sports and Rivals profiles.
Janda has also announced Power Four offers from Cincinnati, Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Washington and West Virginia.
Dominick Barry (Greenwood Center Grove, Indiana)
Barry’s a three-star tight end who has reportedly set official visits to Wisconsin (the weekend of June 6) and Kansas (June 13), according to his recruiting profiles on 247Sports and Rivals. Wisconsin Badgers on SI has not been able to confirm with Barry that he is taking an official visit to Wisconsin that weekend.
He’s announced other Power Four offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Wake Forest and Washington.