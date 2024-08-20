Badgers volleyball begins season as No. 3 team in the country
The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) released its preseason coaches poll on Monday and the Wisconsin Badgers ranked as the No. 3 team in the country.
Last season the Badgers finished with a 30-4 record and got to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Texas three sets to one in the semifinal match. Heading into Year 12 of the Kelly Sheffield era, there are high expectations for similar success in 2024.
Wisconsin will be led by a quartet of returning AVCA All-Americans. Middle blocker Carter Booth, outside hitter Sarah Franklin, middle blocker/right side Devyn Robinson, and middle blocker/right side Anna Smrek will highlight an experienced roster. Booth, Smrek and Franklin were all named to the Preseason All-Big Ten team.
The Badgers are one of five Big Ten teams ranked inside the top 10 of the preseason AVCA poll, trailing only Nebraska as favorites to win the conference in 2024. Sheffield is looking to lead the program to a 12th consecutive Sweet 16 or better finish in the NCAA Tournament.
Wisconsin begins its season Tuesday night, hosting Bradley in an exhibition match at the Kohl Center. The regular season starts at the AVCA First Serve Showcase on Aug. 27 against Louisville.