Top college volleyball transfer with Wisconsin ties lands with Big Ten rival in portal
When Florida Gators hitter Kennedy Martin entered the transfer portal last week, she looked like the ideal target for Kelly Sheffield and the Wisconsin Badgers.
She chose another Big Ten program instead.
Martin announced on her Instagram page Wednesday that she is committing to Penn State for her junior year.
The two-time All-American led the nation in points per set this year, with double-digit kills in every match she played in.
Kennedy would have been a welcomed addition for any program, but her ties to Wisconsin made her an even more ideal target for the Badgers.
Before enrolling at Florida, she played volleyball at De Pere High School and Appleton North High School for her sophomore and junior years.
And her dad, Ruvell Martin, played for and later coached for the Green Bay Packers.
The in-state ties weren't enough for Sheffield to corral her back to Wisconsin. Instead, the Badgers will have to play against her next year on the court.
