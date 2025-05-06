Jim Leonhard tried to steal Hunter Wohler for his Denver Broncos, away from Indianapolis Colts
Hunter Wohler almost had the opportunity to reunite with his college coach in the NFL.
He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round on the 2025 NFL Draft, but if he hadn't, he was likely headed to the Denver Broncos to play under Jim Leonhard.
Colts' general manager Chris Ballard revealed that nugget during a recent interview with ESPN Madison.
Ballard said Indianapolis was interested in Wohler and hoping to sign him as an undrafted free agent.
The GM said he has a good relationship with Wohler's agent, so he had one of his scouts call the agent as the draft was starting to wind down.
"One of our scouts had called and said "Hey, you know, if he goes undrafted, we’d love to get him in Indy,'" Ballard said. "And [the agent] just said 'Well I think he's probably going to end up in Denver. Let's see how it works out, but he's probably going to end up in Denver.' And I said 'Screw that. I'm not losing him. We'll just draft him.'"
If not the Broncos' strong interest in Wohler, the Colts might not have used a draft pick on him.
Clearly, there was mutual interest for Wohler to play again under Leonhard, who is Denver's defensive pass game coordinator and assistant head coach.
They overlapped for the safety's first two seasons at Wisconsin, and it would have been fun to see what they could accomplish together again in the NFL.
Wohler instead had the honor of calling himself an NFL draft pick. Maybe sometime down the line in his career, he can make his way to whatever team Leonard is coaching then.
If he doesn't make the 53-man roster in Indianapolis, you can guess which other team might come calling.
