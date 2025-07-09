WATCH: Badgers volleyball players hit the beach at Wisconsin state park
When people think about relaxing on a warm, sandy beach, Wisconsin doesn't always come to mind right away.
But members of the Badgers volleyball team got to see first hand what the state's waterfront can offer.
In a video for Travel Wisconsin, Charlie Fuerbringer, Maile Chan and Morgan Van Wie hit the beach at Kohler-Andrae State Park near Sheboygan to see for themselves.
The combination of the seagulls, sand and recent heatwave can make the shores of Lake Michigan feel a bit more like the ocean, especially with the prominent surfing activity in that area.
Chan and Fuerbringer are both from the west coast, so they had less exposure to what Wisconsin's lakefronts can offer than Van Wie, who is a native of Waukesha.
They even got a little bit of volleying in on the sand while they were out there.
All three rising sophomore are looking to step into bigger roles on the court in 2025, but off the court, their chemistry looks to be strong.
