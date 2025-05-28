Wisconsin Badgers volleyball releases full 2025 schedule, with key Big Ten matches at home in UW Field House
The Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team released their Big Ten schedule a day after revealing their non-conference games, which combine to provide their full schedule.
The teams obviously aren't a surprise, but the order of home and road splits gives Kelly Sheffield some favorable scheduling for some of the biggest matches.
Wisconsin will be at home for most of its top Big Ten matchups. The major exception is the defending national champions Penn State, on the road in early October, but many of the other key rivalries will be at the UW Field House.
The Badgers will host Nebraska on Halloween less than a week after their other tough road matchup with Oregon.
But Wisconsin gets home matches against Purdue and USC, and they split home and away matches with Illinois and Minnesota.
One of the other challenges will be four of their last six matches coming on the road, but fortunately they're all nearby teams in the midwest.
Wisconsin will do a lot of traveling in October, with an east coast trip to Penn State and Maryland early in the month and a west coast trip to Washington and Oregon two weeks later.
It's always a tough conference for Sheffield's squad to battle through, but at least Badgers fans will be able to take in some of the biggest matches from the home stands.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- How will Wisconsin Badgers women's basketball fit four transfer portal guards into Robin Pingeton's rotation?