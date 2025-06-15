Former Badger Sarah Franklin shined as USA struggled in first week of Volleyball Nations League play
USA Volleyball had a tough first week of Volleyball Nations League play, losing its first three matches to Italy, Brazil and Czechia.
It wasn't due to a lack of effort from former Wisconsin Badgers star Sarah Franklin.
The outside hitter was the team's most consistent scorer of the week, leading the USA team with 41 points.
That 10.25 average per match so far puts her in the Top 25 among all players in the VNL. Her next closes teammate averages just seven.
Franklin's efforts helped finally put her team over the top in their fourth match against South Korea.
USA won in three sets thanks to her 13 points, four digs and one ace.
Entering the second week of play, she'll get some reinforcements from another former Badger joining the squad.
Dana Rettke made it onto the USA roster for Week 2, adding some more size into the middle to try and elavate the team.
She helped lead Wisconsin to a national championship in 2021, though she didn't cross over with Franklin at the same time in Madison.
Now, they'll share the court as they play for their country overseas.
