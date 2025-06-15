Former Badger Sarah Franklin shined as USA struggled in first week of Volleyball Nations League play

Dana is back!



The 2024 Olympian makes her return to the U.S. Women's National Team for week 2 of Volleyball Nations League. Also making their 2025 debuts this week in Serbia are libero Lexi Rodriguez and middle Brionne Butler.



Check out the full lineup: https://t.co/i04Nf34QVH. pic.twitter.com/2JIKJn8Fqp