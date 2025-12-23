Wisconsin Badgers crack the top ten in fall Learfield Directors' Cup

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin is sitting in eighth place in the Fall Division I Learfield Directors' Cup standings, according to a release from the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and Learfield.



The Badgers finished the season with 236.00 points, within 10 points of Georgetown, Colorado and BYU who finished in seventh, sixth and fifth, respectively. North Carolina finished as the top program with 359.00 points.

This is the third straight fall season where the Badgers have finished within the top-ten schools. UW also was the Big Ten's top finisher, edging out Washington at No. 10 overall with 228.00 points.

Wisconsin's point total was bolstered this fall by a final four appearance from the volleyball team, led by AVCA All-American Mimi Colyer. The team made its third final-four appearance in the past five seasons, compiling a 28-5 overall record, including a 13-1 stretch in its last 14 matches. Wisconsin finished as the third-ranked volleyball team in Learfield standings, coming up with 83 points.



The men's cross country team contributed the second most points with 55, after a third place NCAA regional placement led to a 19th place finish at the NCAA Championships in Columbia, Missouri. Liam Newhart led the team with 29:28.5 time at the 10K Gans Creek Cross Country Course.



The Badgers were rewarded 50 points from their women's soccer team after clincing their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance. Wisconsin took down three top-10 ranked teams on its way to a 14-6-2 record, peaking with a 3-2 overtime victory over Western Michigan in NCAAs. The Badgers finished the season as the 17th ranked women's soccer program in the standings.



Additionally, the women's cross country competed at the NCAA Championships in their fifth consecutive appearance in the final meet of the season. The unit finished in 26th place, providing 48 points to round out the scoring for the Badgers.



The Learfield Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded in Division I based on each institution's finish in up to 19 sports for the final standings (four of which must include men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and volleyball).



The program honors institutions who maintain a broad-based program and achieve success in many sports, both men's and women's. Begun in 1993-94, it was expanded in 1995-96 to include Division II, III and the NAIA and, in 2011-12, expanded to the Junior/Community Colleges.



Wisconsin has 19 top 25 finishes over the last 30 years, including 12 in the top 20. The Badgers' highest finish among Big Ten teams has been third (five times, most recent 2014-15) and their highest overall finish was 12th in 1993-94.



The Badgers finished with 806.0 points last season, finishing eighth in the Big Ten and 26th nationally.

The final fall standings for Division I and Division III will be published on January 22.

