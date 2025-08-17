Wisconsin Badgers 2026 QB commit earns UCLA offer after transfer to Mater Dei
Sometimes a commitment is about fit and relationships. Other times, it’s about timing and the best offer on the table. Whatever the case, Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin football program found itself on the right side of the equation with 2026 quarterback Ryan Hopkins this spring.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound dual-threat QB out of Newport Beach had no shortage of options. Arizona, Washington, Cal, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Missouri, and Duke all put scholarships on the table.
UCLA, now led by head coach DeShaun Foster, just entered the picture with a scholarship offer of their own. Hopkins verbally committed back in April, giving Wisconsin its lone quarterback in the 2026 class.
That said, the timing of the offer makes his recruitment more interesting.
Hopkins transferred this offseason from JSerra Catholic to Mater Dei, stepping into the role of starting quarterback for a program fresh off a 13-0 season and national championship. Hopkins didn’t lead that run, he arrived after it. But now he’s the one tasked with keeping the Monarchs on top at the nation’s premier high school football powerhouse.
Hopkins’ skill set is intriguing. As a junior, he threw for 1,111 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 483 yards and eight more scores. He’s not a run-first signal caller, but he is mobile enough to stress defenses. The frame is legit, the tools are real, and the next step is cleaning up consistency and downfield accuracy. That’s why coaches keep circling back. If it all comes together, Hopkins has a lot of untapped upside.
And this is where the reality of modern recruiting comes in. A verbal commitment is just that — verbal. Until the ink is dry on National Signing Day, everyone knows the door is technically open. That’s why the development of Hopkins this fall at Mater Dei will be closely watched, both by Wisconsin and by the football programs still quietly chasing him.
For now, though, Hopkins insists he’s solid with the Badgers.
“Everything about the culture, the school, the campus, I just love,” Hopkins said. “Every time I talk to coach [Luke] Fickell and [offensive coordinator Jeff] Grimes, I just feel better and better about my decision. It just feels different. I love how they handle themselves and run their offensive system. I just want to be a part of it.”
Hopkins is Wisconsin’s guy. For now, Hopkins says he’s fully committed. But in modern recruiting, especially with a West Coast program like UCLA making a late push, it’s worth remembering that commitments from high school recruits are only as strong as the signatures that follow them.