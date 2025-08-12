New QB at national No. 1 Mater Dei is one cool, fast cat

BREAKING: Class of 2026 QB Ryan Hopkins has Committed to Wisconsin, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 195 QB from Newport Beach, CA chose the Badgers over Missouri, Cal, & Duke



Is the QB for perennial powerhouse Mater Dei High Schoolhttps://t.co/bQcqD17FHp pic.twitter.com/SzE4AZ5OTe