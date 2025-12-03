Early Signing Day: High-potential receiver Zion Legree signs with the Wisconsin Badgers

MADISON, Wis. – According to the recruiting metrics, Zion Legree is not one of the top 100 players in the state of Florida. Not only that, Legree and his three-star rating is not even listed among the top thousand overall players in the country. His offer list highly disputes that.



With multiple offers from the ACC (including second-place Georgia Tech and No.12 Miami), the Big Ten, the SEC (including 11-win Georgia), Legree has the make-up of a coveted recruit with raw ability. It's why the Badgers were so pumped to get his commitment because of the multitude of ways they could feature him in the offense as he develops.



We take a closer look at Legree and how his addition improves the program.

The Bio

Hometown: Fort Walton Beach, FL

High School: Choctawhatchee

Position: Wide Receiver

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.69 athlete and No.1050 overall

Commitment date: December 1, 2025

Stats

Legree currently ranks second in his district as a senior with 11 total TDs and 627 receiving yards on 42 catches. He caught 31 passes for 557 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.

Recruiting Competition

Legree committed to Ole Miss in November 2024 over a dozen power-conference scholarship offers, including Florida, Georgia, Miami, and Notre Dame. He backed off that commitment in May 2025 and picked the Badgers following his June official visit, with Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, and Texas all being involved with him.

On Wisconsin

"I kind of knew going in I was going to commit. When I got there, it was a good atmosphere. I loved the campus. What grabbed my attention was when we hopped on the boats, got on the water."

- Legree to 247sports



Scouting Report via 247sports' Jon McNamara

The first thing that stands out is the separation Legree creates with the ball in his hands. Get Legree the ball and space and let create in Jeff Grimes' offense. Calling Legree a "gadget guy" probably isn't the best way to describe him, but he'll likely be used in a number of different ways at Wisconsin, including in the return game. At the high school level, he lined up in the slot, boundary and at running back in 2024.

Our take

Recruiting is all about relationships. In June 2023, Legree picked up an offer from Western Michigan. Wisconsin receiver coach Jordan Reid was on that staff and the two kept in touch throughout the process, even when Legree was committed to Ole Miss. That relationship got the Badgers to the front of the line when Legree reopened his recruitment and likely the reason UW got his only official visit after May.



Legree should primarily be a slot receiver (although he has the capacity to grow into other positions), and he will cause headaches because he runs a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash. He is a weapon in the screen game because of the different ways he can beat defenders and had the ability to make would-be tacklers whiff in traffic. He has the potential to be a big yards-after-catch option for Wisconsin, who can tap into his explosiveness with jet sweeps or perimeter screens.



With his athleticism, skill, and ability, not to mention playing against the athletes in Florida, Legree has high potential in UW's offensive scheme.

