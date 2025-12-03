Early Signing Day: Athletic tight end Jack Sievers signs with the Wisconsin Badgers

MADISON, Wis. – There are multi-sport athletes and then there are players like Jack Sievers, who seems to thrive in whatever sport is put in front of him.



An all-seasons athlete for Everett (WA) Archbishop Murphy, Sievers ran a personal best 11.08-100m to go with 11.12 and 11.28 times for the school's track team. He averaged 12.1 points and 11.2 rebounds on the hardwood, earning all-district honors. When it comes to football, however, Sievers is at another level.



A tight end and defensive end for the Wildcats, Sievers has delivered for a program averaging 53.3 points on offense, 9.1 points on defense, and is one win away from an undefeated 13-0 season and a state championship.



We take a closer look at Sievers and how his addition improves the program.

The Bio

Hometown: Everett, WA

High School: Archbishop Murphy

Position: Tight End

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.36 tight end and No.601 overall

Commitment date: June 2, 2025

Recruiting Competition

Sievers committed to Wisconsin over offers from Air Force, Boise State, California, Fresno State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, San Diego State, among others. He canceled his officials to Boise State, Minnesota, and San Diego State after committing.

On Wisconsin

"One of the highlights was getting to talk with coach Grimes and get a look at their offense. I thought it was great to understand their goal on offense and how they're going to use the tight end position. Those meetings were really helpful. Also spending time with the players and seeing the environment on campus was really important. It helped me get a feel for the culture and the team."

- Sievers told 247sports

Scouting Report via 247sports' Greg Biggins

Sievers is one of the region’s top two-way players and we really like the multi-sport background he brings to the table. A talented tight end who can really run and has a frame ready for the college game, and a talented edge rusher and good enough to play on either side of the ball in college. He is being recruited predominately as a tight end.



Shows strong hands, can win 50-50 balls and does a nice job catching the ball through contact. Strong in-line blocker who can manhandle an opposing edge or linebacker and has the toughness and physicality you love to see at the tight end position. Flashes very good straight-line speed and runs well enough to separate down the field and will be a major weapon in the vertical passing game. Used quite a bit out of the backfield on end arounds and shows the speed to turn the corner and pick up chunks of yards. Clocked a personal best 11.08-100-meter time this Spring and is a standout hooper who averaged a double-double in points and rebounds as a junior.



Needs to continue to refine his route running and become a little more fluid in his ability to get in and out of his breaks but the traits are there, and he has a chance to be very good player at the next level.

Our take

Tight end used to be such an impact position at the University of Wisconsin but has seen a downturn under Luke Fickell. While transfer Lance Mason led the team in receiving yards (398) and receiving touchdowns (four), they aren't numbers that jump off the page.



UW is hopeful that Sievers can deliver a bigger impact with his speed, ability to get open because of his quickness and athleticism. He'll need to add weight for the college game, but Sievers focusing on one position and becoming a true do-it-all tight end will fill a major hole within Wisconsin's offense.

