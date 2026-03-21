Top Five Wisconsin Badgers Most Likely to Transfer This Offseason

Wisconsin's offseason started prematurely as the Badgers suffered a stunning, heartbreaking defeat at the hands of High Point in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Now, the program must shift from tournament mode to restocking its roster, and there's no time to waste. Hundreds of mid-major players have already announced their intention to enter the transfer portal, with high-major hoopers slowly starting to follow suit as their seasons end.

The transfer portal will officially open on April 7, the day after the National Championship, and stay open for what promises to be a hectic two-week window, closing on the 21st.

Still, in order to reap another excellent portal haul just like last season, Wisconsin must get to work immediately. And in this day and age, figuring out which players to retain is an equally crucial step.

Below, we rank the top five Wisconsin basketball players most likely to enter the transfer portal from most likely (one) to least likely (five).

1. Junior F Riccardo Greppi

Wisconsin forward Riccardo Greppi. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Greppi has been with Wisconsin for two seasons, and has hardly made a dent in the rotation. He's appeared in 23 total games, nine in his freshman year and 14 in 2025-26. He averaged 2.2 minutes per game as a freshman, and his 1.3 minutes per game this season made him the second-least utilized player on the team, ahead of only Isaac Gard.



What's more, the Badgers' frontcourt should return at least two key pieces next season. Austin Rapp confirmed his return to Madison, Aleksas Bieliauskas' role should only grow, and Nolan Winter is contemplating returning as well. The Badgers could realistically return their top three or even four forwards, depending on what Will Garlock decides to do. Thus, the path to playing time looks grim for the Italian, and with two seasons of eligibility remaining, he could look to join a smaller program where he could earn more minutes.



2. Senior G John Blackwell

Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This isn't what Wisconsin fans want to hear, but Blackwell will have every option to leave for a big-time program this offseason. And after the Badgers' second first-round exit in three seasons with Blackwell on the team, the guard's eyes may begin to wander elsewhere.



This is purely speculation; Blackwell has given no indication that he would spurn Wisconsin for another program. But he also hasn't given any indication that he would return, either.



After a dynamic season in which he averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 39 percent from deep, Blackwell would be welcome on just about any roster in the nation. He's made himself a hot commodity, and should he forgo the NBA once again (he's considered a fringe second-round prospect), he could elect to cash in elsewhere.

3. Junior F Jack Robison

Wisconsin forward Jack Robison. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Robison was the third least-utilized Badger after Gard and Greppi, averaging just 1.8 minutes across 17 appearances. He's now played in 30 total games across his first two seasons in Madison, and the most he's ever played was six minutes in the waning moments of a blowout against UW-Milwaukee.



The 6-foot-6 Robison is listed as a forward, but he seems slated for a wing or three-guard role given his size. Hayden Jones, however, appears to be ahead of him in the pecking order already, and they're likely competing for the same position. It also tracks that Wisconsin would bring in a transfer wing, pushing Robison further down the depth chart. Given his lack of involvement and likely minimal role again, Robison has portal departure written all over him.





4. Sophomore F Will Garlock

Forward Will Garlock. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting further down this list, Garlock's departure seems significantly less likely considering he played in a healthy 30 games in his true freshman season. Still, if Winter were to return, that's when the Middleton native might thing about skipping town.



If Winter runs it back, as does Rapp and Bieliauskas, Garlock would likely once again be the fourth forward on the depth chart, thus poised for a similar season, production and minutes-wise. Still, I'd imagine his role would grow as a sophomore even if the Badgers trot out the same frontcourt. Garlock is clearly part of this team's future plans, but Winter's looming decision might complicate things.

5. Senior F Nolan Winter

Wisconsin Badgers forward Nolan Winter. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Both Blackwell and Winter should have a variety of outside forces tugging at them, from the lure of the NBA to the lure of other college programs. Still, I believe Winter is more likely to return to Madison.



Though, like Blackwell, he wouldn't commit to his plans for the 2026-27 season, Winter appears to be the slightly worse NBA prospect and his Wisconsin career ending with four straight absences followed by a loss in the Round of 64 would be a shame.



Still, Winter would also be an extremely hot commodity in the portal as an experienced 7-footer who can shoot. The Badgers should make him a top priority and be prepared to match some lucrative offers.