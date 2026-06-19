Wisconsin Commit's Viral Clip Receives the Honey Badger's Seal of Approval

The Wisconsin football team hit a home run when they landed a commitment from four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams at the beginning of the month. The Badgers' top-ranked recruit launched the program into the top 15 of national recruiting rankings.

Since his commitment, Williams has taken part in multiple camps in Florida, showcasing his talent and why he is considered the top safety in Florida, a state that churns out elite defensive back prospects.

In his most recent camp, Williams made an extremely impressive play. While dropping back in deep coverage, the Wisconsin commit showed his excellent speed and range, peeling off his guy and ranging over to the other side of the field to make a play, intercepting the pass.

If that wasn't impressive enough, he showed off his ball skills by picking it off with just one hand in Odell Beckham Jr. fashion.

#1 SAFETY IN FL FOR A REASON!!! pic.twitter.com/V4dQ4yhHhC — Mekhi Williams 4⭐️ Defensive back (@Mekhiwilliams__) June 18, 2026

Williams' Viral Clip Catches the Eye of a Former NFL Star

The clip of Williams' crazy interception went viral, receiving over 950k views. One of those viewers was three-time All-Pro safety, Tryann Mathieu.

The 'Honey Badger' retweeted the post, giving the future Wisconsin defensiveback props on his play.

That’s an Elite rep !!! https://t.co/UTD2PRh2CE — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) June 19, 2026

It's not every day a former NFL star comments or even compliments the play of a high school player. The fact that Mathieu was so complimentary of a rep of a Wisconsin football commit makes it even cooler in the eyes of Badgers fans.

Plenty of others on social media commented on the clip as well. One commenter posted a clip of ex-Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talking about a play that former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed made, calling it one of the best plays he'd ever seen. That play is eerily similar to what Williams did in his clip.

Pulled off the infamous Ed Reed pick 👀 Badgers got an absolute dawg @Mekhiwilliams__ pic.twitter.com/84UFUgC7B6 https://t.co/blR5Q2h9er — Cig Bat (@kollegeklubguy) June 18, 2026

The Badgers have landed quite the athlete and playmaker in Mekhi Williams. The more camps he attends and clips like this he puts out, the more exposure he'll get. With that comes more competition and pressure from other teams.

The Wisconsin staff could have their work cut out for them to retain their top-rated defensive back in the fold.