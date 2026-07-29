What Brock Barrows' Commitment Means for Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin football's recruiting department continues to put in early work on the 2028 class, and Tuesday evening, that work was rewarded with a commitment from Brock Barrows, an interior offensive lineman from Missouri.

The Badgers' 2027 class is just about wrapped up, but the staff is getting a head start on the next cycle and Barrows joins linebacker Cale Britt as the second commit in 2028 for Wisconsin.

What does the offensive lineman's pledge mean for Wisconsin football? Badgers On SI takes a look below:

Eric Mateos Stays Hot

Wisconsin OL Coach Eric Mateos. | Christian Borman.

Since he arrived in Madison this winter, Mateos has secured pledges from no less than five offensive lineman and kept a sixth (Ethan McIntosh) on board after he relieved prior offensive line coach AJ Blazek of his duties. He has a prior relationship with Barrows, as he offered him dating back to his time at Arkansas. Still, that doesn't make his recruiting run this offseason any less impressive.

We don't hear much from position coaches in the fall, so the offseason, and particularly the recruiting trail, is where they win fans over. Mateos has done exactly that. He's the biggest beacon of hope for Badger fans yearning for a dominant offensive line once more.

As if it wasn't already clear, Mateos is an excellent recruiter. His units still need to play well on Saturdays, of course, but you could make a case that he was the Badgers' most impactful hire this offseason.

Badgers lock down a rising prospect early

Barrows is a consensus three-star prospect, but the rising high school junior still has plenty of time to garner more attention from bigger programs. And based on his current offer sheet, which features seven Power Four schools including Iowa State, Arkansas, Tennessee and Minnesota, he'll attract a lot more attention as an upperclassman.

It's feasible that Barrows could earn a fourth star by the time he makes it to Madison. But regardless what he winds up being rated, it's extremely encouraging to see Mateos and Wisconsin lock up such an intriguing young prospect this early in his recruitment.

Wisconsin lands a punishing blocker

Barrows isn't the most massive high school offensive lineman at a listed 6-foot-3, 275 pounds. He plays left tackle at Lee's Summit West in Missouri, but given his frame he projects along the interior at the Big Ten.

Still, Barrows' sophomore highlight tape is awash with him driving defenders into the ground, often talking smack or celebrating ferociously. You expect a lineman that's getting recruited by Power Four programs to have an impressive highlight reel, of course, but it's the attitude and nastiness that Barrows plays with that really stands out on his Hudl. In Barrows, Mateos has another nasty blocker up front.