How to Fix the Bravo-04 Error in XDefiant
XDefiant has had a pretty smooth post-launch, and now that we are four weeks post-release, players are loving the game. However, there are a few common issues that keep popping up, one of those being the Bravo-04 error message. This is an annoying issue that has been extremely common, so here’s what it means, and how you can fix it.
What is the Bravo-04 Error Message?
The Bravo-04 error message in XDefiant is an issue that states that the Ubisoft services are not available. Therefore, this is usually an issue on Ubisoft’s side, and not your own. However, sometimes this can be an issue with your connection, so there are a few fixes you can try.
How to Fix Bravo-04 Error Message
Here are a few fixes you can try for the Bravo-04 error message:
Check the Ubisoft Servers
The first thing you should do if you see the Bravo-04 error message is to check the XDefiant server status by using this link here. This will instantly tell you if the issue is with Ubisoft, or with your platform.
If that doesn’t work, you can attempt to restart your Ubisoft client as this will refresh your connection to the servers.
Restart your Network Settings
If the Ubisoft servers are online, then you may need to reset your network settings. This can be done by following the steps below:
- Head to the Start menu > Settings, then Network and Internet
- Select Status from the navigation panel
- Select Network Reset
If you’re on console, your best option is to turn off your console, unplug the power for 30 seconds, and then restart.
Verify the Game Files
Another cause of this issue could be corrupted game files. So, verifying the integrity of them could help diagnose the Bravo-04 issue.
- Head to Library on the Ubisoft Launcher
- Select XDefiant
- Open the tab with the three dots next to “Play”
- Select Verify Files
That’s everything you need to know about the Bravo-04 error on XDefiant and how to fix it.