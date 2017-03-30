Extra Mustard

Rougned Odor’s new contract came with a pair of horses as a bonus

0:30 | MLB
Manny Ramirez gets to play baseball and eat unlimited sushi
Dan Gartland
Thursday March 30th, 2017

Sports contracts aren’t about money anymore—they’re about the perks. If Manny Ramirez getting unlimited sushi and the ability to skip practice whenever he wants sounds good, wait until you hear what Rougned Odor got. 

The Rangers signed second baseman and noted horseman Rougned Odor to a six-year, $49.5 million contract extension on Thursday but the big raise wasn’t the only perk for Odor—he also gets a pair of horses. 

 

Meanwhile, Adrian Beltre’s cow is sick. 

Oh wait, what’s that? He hurt his leg? Carry on. 

