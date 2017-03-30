Manny Ramirez gets to play baseball and eat unlimited sushi

Sports contracts aren’t about money anymore—they’re about the perks. If Manny Ramirez getting unlimited sushi and the ability to skip practice whenever he wants sounds good, wait until you hear what Rougned Odor got.

The Rangers signed second baseman and noted horseman Rougned Odor to a six-year, $49.5 million contract extension on Thursday but the big raise wasn’t the only perk for Odor—he also gets a pair of horses.

As part of Odor's deal, the 2B, who raises horses in spare time, will get two elite horses. Nice touch horse 🐴 — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) March 30, 2017

These are in fact the horses that sealed the Odor deal. This is not a joke pic.twitter.com/O0Ka03RXRb — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) March 30, 2017

Meanwhile, Adrian Beltre’s cow is sick.

Adrian Beltre is getting treatment on calf today, no decision on him either — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) March 30, 2017

Oh wait, what’s that? He hurt his leg? Carry on.