2024 US Olympian Signs For Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions
Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian have been significantly growing Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) in recent years, with the lion's share of their work being in women's boxing.
Fighters like Amanda Serrano, Alycia Baumgardner, Ellie Scotney, Savannah Marshall, Holly Holm, and more are part of the company. Paul himself is one of the 37 athletes under the banner.
MVP have just announced their newest acquisition, and it seems they are trying to expand their foothold in mens boxing as well by adding US Olympian Jahmal Harvey.
US Olympian Jahmal Harvey joins Jake Paul in MVP
Harvey, who was a part of team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, is now turning pro. The 22-year-old announced on social media:
"THE WAIT IS OVER 4 Im Excited to announce l've signed with MVP and will be making my professional debut on Friday, August 22nd! Huge shoutout to- @HarveyJahmal
@jakepaul @nakisabidarian and the MVP team welcoming me to the family . I need all my supporters to come out while | show out in Orlando Florida at the CARIBE ROYALE. I appreciate all the love and support from my supporters"
Paul wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "I had the privilege of training with Team USA Boxing last year and immediately told my team we should keep an eye on Jahmal Harvey. Today we signed Jahmal to an exclusive MVP promotional agreement. Welcome to MVP."
Nakisa Bidarian told ESPN about Harvey's acquisition, "We believe Jahmal Harvey can become one of the biggest faces in boxing both in and out of the ring. Jahmal was our top target following the Olympics and when we found out he was ready to go pro we began to focus on the deal."
Paul told ESPN, "When I went to Colorado Springs with Team USA ahead of the Paris Olympics, I was able to meet Jahmal and the rest of the team while training with them and providing them with mental strength techniques."
"Even among the best amateur talents in the U.S., Jahmal immediately stood out to me as the full package, with potential to become a future world champion and massive star with MVP. It is an honor to now welcome him to the team, and I can't wait to see him put the super featherweight division on notice starting Friday, Aug. 22."
Harvey will take on Peru's Marcelo Del Aguila in a six round super featherweight clash in his professional debut on August 22.
The Latest Boxing News
Teddy Atlas Ranks The Top 10 Power Punchers In Boxing History
Is Dmitry Bivol's Boxing Legacy Beginning To Tilt?
Ashton Sylve Calls Out Jake Paul And MVP Promotions After Shock Release
Lamont Roach’s Father Provides Latest Gervonta Davis Rematch Update Amid Uncertainty