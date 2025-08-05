Lamont Roach’s Father Provides Latest Gervonta Davis Rematch Update Amid Uncertainty
Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach were expected to have their rematch on August 16. Their first fight back in March ended in a majority in a controversial contest where Davis took a deliberate knee but wasn't penalized with a knockdown.
The fight marked the toughest of Davis' career and was the first time he hadn't won inside the ring. Fans have been keen to see how the rematch plays out. However, Davis was arrested on July 11 and is facing domestic violence charges. 'Tank' Davis has since disappeared from the public eye, including deactivating his social media.
The proposed rematch will no longer take place on August 16, and Roach's father has now provided the latest update on when the fight could take place.
Lamont Roach Sr speaks on Gervonta Davis rematch
Roach Sr has claimed that his son is staying ready as always and spending time in the gym. He told MillCity Boxing, "We still in the gym, staying ready. We are always in the gym, but we were in camp. But we are in the gym now, not particularly in camp."
Roach Sr added that they confirmed in late July that the fight won't take place in August. When asked whether there is any updates or a proposed later date, Roach Sr said:
We ain't heard about no later date yet. We were told it could get pushed back a week or two, but that went away too. It pretty much wasn't happening.
Roach's star peaked with his performance against Davis and fans are keen to see the rematch, but it looks uncertain. At this point, it won't be surprising to see 'The Reaper' explore other options to stay active.
Shakur Stevenson has previously shown interest in fighting Roach. Speaking of what's next, Roach Sr said. "You gotta see what's out there, see what's the best path. It ain't always the next fight, it's what's after that sometimes as well."
PBC uploads Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach full fight
Before Davis vs Roach in March, many touted it as a cakewalk for 'Tank'. While Davis held Roach in high regards, the majority believed that 'Tank' was trying to sell the fight. They were proven wrong once the opening bell rang.
Roach stood toe-to-toe and even landed some shots of his own, even wobbling Davis on occasions. The fight became an instant classic and one of the biggest events of the year.
PBC has now uploaded the full-fight on their YouTube channel, and the video has already gotten close to 190K views.
