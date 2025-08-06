Teddy Atlas Ranks The Top 10 Power Punchers In Boxing History
Boxing is called the sweet science for a reason, as movement and technique are fundamental to any boxer's success inside the ring. When one adds power to that, they become unstoppable.
Nothing excites fans more than knockouts, and the sport has seen some brutal KO artists over the years. Fans might wonder who are the top 10 power punchers in the history of boxing.
Teddy Atlas has answered. A legendary trainer, Atlas' voice is always respected amongst boxing enthusiasts. Here's who he chose as the top 10 power puncers in boxing history.
10. Bob Foster
Bob Foster amassed a professional record of 56-8-1, with 46 KO wins under his belt. He had a knockout ratio of of 82.14%. Speaking of Foster's power, Atlas said on his show:
Cus D'Amato always said, "Teddy, look out for those wiry tall guys, they get leverage in that punch."
Atlas thinks Foster's 6'3" height gave him special leverage inside the ring, adding to his knockout prowess.
9. Julian Jackson
Julian Jackson had a professional record of 55-6-0 with 49 knockout wins. 'The Hawk' had a KO percentage of 89.09. Jackson was a WBC middleweight and WBA junior middleweight champion.
Speaking of Jackson, Atlas added, "Two weight classes, so he carried his power up.... Man, 'The Hawk' could punch."
8. Joe Louis
Heavyweight icon Joe Louis is next. Lewis was 66-3-0 as a professional and managed 52 knockout wins. He carried power in both hands and is often considered a pioneer of boxing. Speaking of Louis, Atlas said:
What a fighter, always balanced. His great trainer was a great fighter. Jackie Blackburn, always made sure he [Louis] was in balance. Always with his legs under him, never out of position, never he was top heavy.
7. Mike Tyson
Next up is the iconic 'Iron' Mike Tyson. Very few fighters in history were as feared as a peak Tyson. Blessed with ferocious power and tremendous technique, Tyson was a nightmare in his heyday. He amassed a record of 50-7-0 with 44 knockouts (88% KO ratio). Atlas said of his former pupil:
What made him even more dangerous, if you're bailing out on him, he'd step forward with the wrong foot.
Atlas added, "Punchers are born, not made. Mike Tyson, pure power, and speed."
6. Carlos Zarate
Mexican legend Carlos Zarate has a record of 66-4-0 with 63 knockouts. His KO ratio stands at 95.45%. Atlas notes that the former bantamweight champion was skinny but carried amazing power. He added:
Talk about a great person, a great fighter, talk about being involved in so many historic fights.
5. George Foreman
The legendary George Foreman takes up the number five spot. 76-5-0 with 68 KOs, Foreman had two phases of his career, both equally successful. He broke the stigma that boxing isn't a sport for people over 40. Atlas said:
He was the fountain of youth. He taught people that 40 is the new 20. He taught people when you get older, you can get better.
4. Earnie Shavers
Ernie Shavers' punching power is the stuff of legend. In a 76-14-1 record, 70 of those wins came by the way of knockout. Atlas reckons Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes' wins against Shavers show what type of heart they possessed.
3. Sugar Ray Robinson
Sugar Ray Robinson is often considered the greatest boxer of all time. He had a record of 174-19-6 with 109 knockout wins. Speaking of Ray Robinson, Atlas said:
I'd say he was the greatest welterweight of all time, one of the great middleweight champs of all time.
2. Sandy Saddler
Former featherweight champion Sandy Saddler had a record of 145-16-2 with 104 wins coming by knockouts. Atlas reckons Saddler was a special athlete and his power was otherworldly.
1. Archie Moore
Archie Moore had a record of 186-23-10 with an enormous 132 knockout wins during his career. Speaking of the former light heavyweight champion, Atlas noted:
When you talk to him, it was like talking to a professor. He really was a proud guy, they all were, but he prided himself with his intellect.
Atlas' list is a throwback to history, hence, there isn't mention of modern KO artists like Deontay Wilder or Artur Beterbiev.
The Latest Boxing News
Is Dmitry Bivol's Boxing Legacy Beginning To Tilt?
Ashton Sylve Calls Out Jake Paul And MVP Promotions After Shock Release
Lamont Roach’s Father Provides Latest Gervonta Davis Rematch Update Amid Uncertainty
Boxing Fans React To Joseph Parker's Hilarious "Take On Me" Oleksandr Usyk Call Out