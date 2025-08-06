Teddy Atlas Ranks The Top 10 Power Punchers In Boxing History

World titleholders Carlos Zarate and Alfonso Zamora were 45-0 (44) and 29-0 (29), respectively, when they met in a non-title, all-Mexican bantamweight shootout OTD in 1977 in Inglewood, CA. Zarate won in the fourth round.

