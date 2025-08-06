Ashton Sylve Calls Out Jake Paul And MVP Promotions After Shock Release
Prospect Ashton Sylve has revealed that he has been released by MVP Promotions. The heavy-fisted boxing prospect from Long Beach, CA (12-1, 10 Kos) took to the social media platform X to reveal his frustration with the situation.
Sylve said, “The way MVP handled this doesn’t sit right. I helped build that platform when people still saw it as influencer boxing. I was the first real prospect they signed.”
Frustration over Bahdi rematch
Sylve has previously mentioned his frustration in not getting a rematch with Lucas Bahdi. The two faced off last year with Bahdi stopping Sylve with a barrage of punches in the 6th round. Since then, Bahdi (19-0, 15 Kos) has fought three times.
“I gave Lucas Bahdi a shot after my original opponent Floyd Schofield got injured. I didn’t duck. I stepped up. Now MVP and Bahdi won’t even consider a rematch. Just clips of my loss on repeat while others get protected. I unfollowed because I couldn’t keep watching it.“
Sylve then added:
"Instead of support, I got a release letter. No call. No convo. Just cut."
Sylve also directed users to the following press release by Tsunami Promotions via a post on his X account. The post further calls out Paul and MVP promotions, and goes on to say Syvle felt hurt by MVP's actions following his loss to Bahdi.
"He ended up unfollowing Jake, Nakisa, and MVP. Not because of hate, but because he could not keep watching that same highlight posted everywhere. He thought Jake was his brother. He believed MVP was his team. So when Jake publicly congratulated Bahdi and everything that followed after Ashton’s loss, it felt personal. It hurt."
There is always two sides to a story and MVP Promotions has not commented on Sylve’s post to date. Sylve is still young and the promising lightweight can easily bounce back from his one loss to Bahdi. In fact, he appeared to be winning the fight before he was caught off guard.
His career will continue now without MVP, and fans will be looking out for his next move.
