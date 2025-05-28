5 Most Followed Active Boxers On Instagram
Boxing is one of the most popular sports across the globe, and athletes like Canelo Alvarez, Gervonta Davis and Anthony Joshua are currently among the biggest names in the sport.
Due to their skills and accomplishments inside the ring, these athletes have gained massive followings on social media. All of the aforementioned names have millions of followers on Instagram. Here's the most followed active boxers on the planet.
5. Gervonta Davis
WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis is one of the most exciting fighters in the world and holds a stellar record of 30-0-1 with 28 knockout wins. Davis also has a 7.6 million Instagram followers. A somewhat surprising number considering he's not that active on the platform, only making 81 posts.
4. Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia's left hook is poetry in motion. He is one of the most entertaining fighters around and apart from his skills, Garcia is also a personality outside the ring. The boxer from California is very active on social media and has 12.1 million followers on Instagram rihgt now.
3. Anthony Joshua
Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is one of the hardest hitters in boxing. Out of the Brit's 28 career wins, 25 are by the way of knockout. Joshua is also a fan favorite due to his personality and currently boasts a mammoth 16.6 million followers on Instagram.
2. Canelo Alvarez
Next up on the list is Mexican legend Canelo Alvarez, who fights Terence Crawford on September 13. Canelo is one of the most popular figures among fans due to his humble yet witty personality. He built a massive Instagram following of over 19 million fans.
1. Jake Paul
YouTuber turned pro-boxer Jake Paul rarely fails to make a buzz. He has fought Mike Tyson and called out the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Gervonta Davis. Whatever Paul does draws attention. While he gathered a tremendous amount of followers during his time as a social media influencer, Paul can't be excluded from this list. He has 28.5 million followers on Instagram.
