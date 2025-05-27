Ginjiro Shigeoka Undergoes Brain Surgery After Collapsing Following Loss To Pedro Taduran
The latest update on former IBF minimumweight champion Ginjiro Shigeoka isn't a good one.
Viva Promotions posted an update from the Japanese Boxing Commission on Facebook that Shigeoka has undergone a craniotomy for an acute subdural hematoma that he suffered in his loss to Pedro Taduran.
A craniotomy is a surgery that removes part of the skull for brain surgery. In this instance, it's for an acute subdural hematoma, which is a type of brain bleed.
MORE: Ginjiro Shigeoka Collapses, Leaves On A Stretcher After World Title Fight
"According to JBC, Japanese Former IBF Champion Ginjiro Shigeoka has suffered from an acute subdural hematoma and has already undergone a craniotomy," Viva Promotions wrote on Facebook. "G. Shigeoka is still currently under observation in a private hospital in Osaka, Japan. The commission has already enforced that Shigeoka has to retire from boxing following his craniotomy procedure."
Following his split decision loss to Taduran on Saturday in Osaka, Japan, Shigeoka collapsed in the ring and had to be stretchered out. This marked the second time Shigeoka collapsed after a loss to Taduran, as the same thing happened after he was stopped in the 9th round in their first meeting on July 28.
Shigeoka had surgery after their first bout for a fractured orbital bone and was medically cleared ahead of the rematch vs Taduran.
