Jaron Ennis' Father Sends Clear Message On What Terence Crawford's Next Move Should Be
Terence Crawford is not short on options after his impressive win over Canelo Alvarez in September to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.
Plenty of fighters have said that they would welcome fights with 'Bud'; however, the multi-weight champion has not specified what he would like to pursue next.
With his future up in the air, many of the biggest names in the sport of boxing have been linked with fights against the 42-0 star. This includes Jaron 'Boots' Ennis, who will make his super welterweight debut next week.
According to Jaron Ennis' father, Derek 'Bozy' Ennis, it is not a fight that should come to fruition.
Derek Ennis Feels That Terence Crawford Should Retire After Canelo Alvarez Victory
A fight between Jaron Ennis and Terence Crawford would undoubtedly be a blockbuster affair. With 34-0 'Boots' debuting in the 154-pound weight class against Uisma Lima on October 11th, the former unified champion will compete in Crawford's former division.
Prior to his huge win over Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas, Crawford competed once in the super welterweight division. Defeating Israil Madrimov via unanimous decision, 'Bud' then ascended to super middleweight.
The super welterweight division has been mentioned as a future possibility for Crawford. Should he return, Ennis' addition to the division makes him a potential opponent for Crawford.
The hypothetical matchup was even described as 'the fight to make' by Eddie Hearn in an interview with Matchroom Boxing after Crawford's last win. However, Derek Ennis has made a different recommendation to the Omaha fighter.
When asked what should be next for Crawford by YSM Sports Media, Derek Ennis said retirement.
"If I were Terence, I would be retiring. That's what I would do, he's done everything... I think I'd go off into the sunset. He doesn't need more money."- Derek Ennis
The father of 'Boots' added, "He did everything he was supposed to do. He finally made the money he was supposed to make."
Derek Ennis said that he considers Crawford to be one of the greatest boxers of all time, and that he deserves to be mentioned alongside Floyd Mayweather and Sugar Ray Leonard.
As for his son, Jaron Ennis is setting his sights on becoming a two-weight world champion. Having unified the IBF and WBA World Welterweight titles, 'Boots' will look to conquer the 154 pound division.
The fight between Ennis and Lima is being labeled as a WBA title eliminator at super welterweight. This means that the winner will likely aim for a fight with Abass Baraou in their next outing.
