Floyd Mayweather Sends Scathing Message About Bankruptcy Claims
Earlier this month, a report from Front Office Sports alleged that boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. has hit Business Insider with a $100 million lawsuit, after Business Insider reported that a massive real estate investment Mayweather (allegedly) made in New York City's Upper Manhattan area (which Mayweather boasted about on social media and said cost him $402 million) was never actually purchased.
In the wake of this news, a YouTube account called Fighters Corner published a video titled, "Stephen A Smith EXPOSES Floyd Mayweather For Going BANKRUPT After $402 Million SCAM".
This video went viral, amassing nearly 470,000 views in just a month. It has also led many to question whether Mayweather is actually going bankrupt, and whether this alleged New York City real estate sale is evidence of this.
According to a May 8 article from Realtor.com, Mayweather made an appearance at The Real Deal's New York City Forum on May 7. And at one point, he made a blunt statement about claims he had gone bankrupt.
"Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, but if that's what you call having two private jets, owning 100 buildings, and being able to do what you want, then I’m pretty sure everybody is going bankrupt."- Floyd Mayweather
The article later adds Mayweather speaking of the lawsuit. He said:
“I’m not a liar. I work hard to build my name and build my reputation. Out of my 48 years of life, I’ve never sued a media outlet, but the media has bashed me and my family throughout my life, and I have always been judged by them. I’m not going to let anyone go out there and smear my name and talk bad about me and my family."
Clearly Mayweather isn't willing to go about this lawsuit quietly.
