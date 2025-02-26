Boxing

Floyd Mayweather Flexes $400 Million New York City Real Estate Purchase

Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. lived up to his nickname with his most recent real estate investment.

Grant Young

Mar 25, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends the David Benavidez (not pictured) and Caleb Plant (not pictured) Interim WBC Super Middleweight Championship boxing bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends the David Benavidez (not pictured) and Caleb Plant (not pictured) Interim WBC Super Middleweight Championship boxing bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

While his undefeated 50-0 professional boxing record and 15 major world championships spanning five different weight classes turned Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. into a boxing legend and global icon, it's his penchant for spending big that has continued to capture fan interest since his professional boxing career concluded.

Mayweather's 48th birthday was on February 24. After spending the previous week spending millions on various celebrations in Miami, Mayweather concluded this celebration with a February 23 birthday bash at Miami's 'Booby Trap On The River' club.

However, this week in Miami didn't keep Mayweather from making business moves. On February 22, he made an Instagram post that revealed a massive real estate investment in New York City's Upper Manhattan area.

According to a February 25 article from the New York Post, "The Upper Manhattan portfolio purchase totaled $402 million. It includes a whopping 62 multifamily properties, comprising more than 1,000 units. It’s not clear specifically where uptown the buildings stand; a rep for Mayweather did not respond to a request for comment."

Floyd Mayweather
Instagram / Floyd Mayweather

“Guess what? All the buildings belong to me, I don’t have no partners,” Mayweather said in the Instagram post.

And all the retails down below on my buildings, all of them belong to me too. Guess what? You can do the same. It’s all about making power moves.” 

“No partners, all by myself,” Mayweather added. “Over 1,000 apartments, I’m just getting started.”

Mayweather is one of the best businessmen the sport of boxing has ever seen. And we imagine that this $402 million real estate investment is going to pay major dividends in the future.

Floyd Mayweather
Instagram / Floyd Mayweather

The Latest Boxing News

Floyd Mayweather Celebrates 48th Birthday With Lavish Club Blowout, Boxing Display

Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Spending Millions On Week-Long Miami Birthday Celebration

Eddie Hearn Nearly Fought Foe Promoter At Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. Egg Brawl

Oscar De La Hoya Discredits Canelo Alvarez's Legacy With One Question

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Boxing, Women’s Basketball, and the New York Mets for On SI. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years, and he thinks it’s time that Canelo Álvarez fights David Benavidez.