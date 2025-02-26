Floyd Mayweather Flexes $400 Million New York City Real Estate Purchase
While his undefeated 50-0 professional boxing record and 15 major world championships spanning five different weight classes turned Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. into a boxing legend and global icon, it's his penchant for spending big that has continued to capture fan interest since his professional boxing career concluded.
Mayweather's 48th birthday was on February 24. After spending the previous week spending millions on various celebrations in Miami, Mayweather concluded this celebration with a February 23 birthday bash at Miami's 'Booby Trap On The River' club.
However, this week in Miami didn't keep Mayweather from making business moves. On February 22, he made an Instagram post that revealed a massive real estate investment in New York City's Upper Manhattan area.
According to a February 25 article from the New York Post, "The Upper Manhattan portfolio purchase totaled $402 million. It includes a whopping 62 multifamily properties, comprising more than 1,000 units. It’s not clear specifically where uptown the buildings stand; a rep for Mayweather did not respond to a request for comment."
“Guess what? All the buildings belong to me, I don’t have no partners,” Mayweather said in the Instagram post.
“And all the retails down below on my buildings, all of them belong to me too. Guess what? You can do the same. It’s all about making power moves.”
“No partners, all by myself,” Mayweather added. “Over 1,000 apartments, I’m just getting started.”
Mayweather is one of the best businessmen the sport of boxing has ever seen. And we imagine that this $402 million real estate investment is going to pay major dividends in the future.
