A Legend's Final Stand: Mike Tyson Loses To Jake Paul On His Comeback
By Miriam Onyango
"Iron" Mike Tyson's performance against Jake Paul on Friday may have let many down, but in the end, the 58-year-old Hall of Famer's body failed.
At AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Brooklyn's Tyson, making his competitive ring comeback after 19 years, lost a unanimous decision to Cleveland's Paul, 27, after an eight-round bout.
Andre Ward, another boxing Hall of Famer, claims that Tyson, who is currently 50-7 (44 KOs), was unable to create an impression following the second round due to his legs being gone.
Tyson lost to Kevin McBride via TKO in six rounds during his most recent bout in 2005. The renowned fighter, who won undisputed heavyweight titles from 1987 to 1990, attempted to bring back memories of his early days at AT&T Stadium by defeating Paul 11-1 (7 KOs) in the first round. However, his opponent dominated the next seven rounds, winning by unanimous decision scores of 79-73, 80-72, and 79-73.
Reflecting on his heroic return to the ring after a 19-year hiatus, Tyson showcased remarkable tenacity and resilience before a packed AT&T Stadium audience.
“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won,” said Mike Tyson in a post on X.
“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a tale'nted fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you,” added Mike Tyson in a post on X.
The highly anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul drew a vast international audience. Fans were eager to see Tyson, the legendary former heavyweight champion, come out of retirement to face Paul, a controversial social media star who has turned to professional boxing in the past five years, often against lesser-known opponents.