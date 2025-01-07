Adam "Pacman" Jones Pinpoints Moment He Thinks Proves Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Was Rigged
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul was one of the most talked about fights last year. It continues to be a controversial topic this year as well.
Paul (27) beat Tyson (58) via unanimous decision back in November, with many commenting after the bout that it was largely a money grab for the fighters, that it was a scam, and that the fight was fixed.
It was 19 years since Mike Tyson had retired.
Now, former NFL Pro Bowler Adam Jones, a long time friend of Tyson, has pinpointed the moment he determined the fight was rigged. Talking to The Mirror US, he said:
I truly think the fight was rigged because if you look at the first round, Mike hit him with a couple and it looked like he told him to slow down.- Adam Jones
He added:
Did I think his feet were all the way there? No, I didn't. He was a little wobbly on the feet. I like Mike Tyson. I love Mike Tyson. I love to see a real fight with Mike Tyson.
Paul knocked everybody else out. He wasn't as aggressive though with Mike. He looked a little timid to me. If you had asked me after that first round. ( I’d have thought) ‘ Oh s---, this is a difficult one.
Rigged or not, the win put Jake Paul's record at 11-1 with 7 KOs. Meanwhile, Mike Tyson's record now stands at 50-7, with 44 KOs.
