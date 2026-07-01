Agit Kabayel Names Big-Money Targets After Oleksandr Usyk's Surprise Exit

Since the dawn of the sport, titles have existed. They are the single-most defining aspect of boxing.

Fans see the titles and understand the level of prestige the titleholder has achieved. This is especially true when it comes to the heavyweight division, which remains the crown jewel of the sport.

Last week, Oleksandr Usyk vacated his heavyweight titles as he looks towards his final fight. Meanwhile, Agit Kabayel saw the interim tag removed and was elevated to the official champion. While he did not earn the title in the ring, Kabayel aims to prove that he is not a paper champion.

Congratulations to Agit Kabayel on being upgraded to full WBC World Heavyweight Champion!



A historic day for boxing in Germany as he becomes the first German World Heavyweight Champion since Max Schmeling back in 1932 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/zAjhNcHHcK — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) June 27, 2026

For his part, Kabayel traveled the world to confront Usyk and set up a fight. When Usyk battled Rico Verhoeven in Egypt, the German fighter was in attendance for the photo opportunity. While Usyk is ending his career on his own terms, Kabayel continues to hunt for big-money fights and titles that he hopes will bring him to the top of the division.

Kabayel reacts to Usyk's decision to vacate titles ahead of 'last dance'

Agit Kabayel discussed his mindset in a new interview with The Ring Magazine.

“For me, it’s no problem – I’ll fight anyone,” Kabayel said. “I was the hunter, but now they’re hunting me. But that’s no problem. They can come; I’ll wait. Let’s go. Tyson Fury called me out, so why not? I have respect for him. He’s my big brother, so if he says, ‘Agit, I want the belt,’ I’ll say, ‘No problem, brother, we will make the fight.’"

Kabayel added:

"Now I think every fight we make in Germany for the world title will be big for the country. When I fight Fury, Anthony Joshua or another guy, maybe the winner of Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois, all fights are big in Germany. They can all happen in a stadium.”

Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / PA Images

Fury will face Mariusz Wach this month. While he displays respect for the legendary boxer, Kabayel wants to prove himself on boxing's biggest stages. Meanwhile, Usyk chose to relinquish the titles rather than face an organizationally managed contest.

Originally, buzz surrounded a potential fight between Kabayel and Usyk in Germany. Yet, the new WBC championship offered a different perspective.

“When I saw the video from Usyk, I thought it was crazy that he’d dropped all the belts. I thought he had finished his career, but in the video, he said he would have one more fight. We respect it. For me, it would have been better to fight with Usyk. He’s one of the greatest of all time and the greatest in my division right now, but it is what it is, and I respect it a lot.”

Now, Kabayel holds one of the three most important titles in the division. As a result, he has a say in how the division evolves. With the ability to end matches in brutal fashion and now holding a major title, no one can avoid him.