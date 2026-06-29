Dana White Plays Coy About Usyk and the Fury vs Joshua Location

Dana White is never one to stay quiet. Throughout his career running the UFC and now Zuffa Boxing, he's continued to approach every microphone and camera placed in front of him.

While many fans and media embrace that level of bravado, his words can become obscured by his bluster. As a result, the focus sometimes centers on his words rather than their meaning.

So far, White's aggressive entry into boxing has not won him supporters within the community. Neither have his attempts to insert himself as the main character in the sport. However, delivering two superfights — Fury vs Joshua and Usyk vs Wilder(?) — could help change the narrative.

IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Dana White talks Fury-Joshua fight location, Usyk & more

Following Zuffa Boxing 08, White first discussed the upcoming battle between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Next, he openly discussed the rumored battle between Oleksandr Usyk and Deontay Wilder, proclaiming he knew the location of the fight.

When asked for a direct answer regarding the Joshua vs Fury fight, a hotly contested promotional battle between Zuffa and Eddie Hearn, White stated, "We'll see what Turki says. Like I told you guys back in Bournemouth, I know where it is."

Rarely does White defer to anyone. He's antagonized fighters, managers, and referees, but Turki Alalshikh's name carries the gravitas to undo the attitude White has fostered. He's also the co-founder and benefactor of Zuffa Boxing.

Turki Alalshikh | Victor Fraile-Imagn Images

White was also asked directly about Usyk's final fight being under the Zuffa banner. He played coy, saying with a smirk on his face, "Anything is possible."

White has initially played the role of a brash leader, attempting to command and exert dominion over a sport his organization is still relatively new to. He also chose to use his time post-event to dismiss his fellow promoters, something he's done on a regular basis, believing he's on another level.

"I told you guys a couple times now, we are not the same. The competitors I look at as competition right now are the NFL, NBA, and Major League Baseball. None of these other guys matter to me."

Overall, no real details emerged from White's comments. Still, the quotes offer a glimpse and a potential point of weakness. Fans still do not have an update, and White's quotes simply proved that Alalshikh is the power behind Zuffa Boxing.