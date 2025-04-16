Alycia Baumgardner Announces New Trainer Ahead of Title Defense
Alycia Baumgardner continues to upgrade her team around her ahead of her next title defense.
Baumgardner announced on X that she has added Derrick James as her trainer for her upcoming bout against Jennifer Miranda on July 11. Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs), the undisputed junior lightweight champion, will face Miranda in the co-main event of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 at Madison Square Garden on Netflix.
James is most renowned for his work with former unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) and former undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs). He also trains Ryan Garcia and former lightweight title challenger Frank Martin.
James is a multiple-time Trainer of the Year, including by ESPN in 2022.
For Baumgardner, her fight with Miranda will be her first under the Most Valuable Promotions banner, led by Jake Paul. She agreed to a promotional deal with MVP ahead of her bout against Miranda. Baumgardner became the undisputed junior lightweight champion with a unanimous decision victory over Elhem Mekhaled on Feb. 4, 2023.
Baumgardner has defended her titles once, defeating Christina Linardatou by unanimous decision on July 15, 2023. Her other title defense against Delfine Persoon ended in a no-contest due to a cut Persoon suffered from a headbutt in the fourth round.
Miranda (12-0, 1 KO) will be making her first appearance outside of her home country of Spain for the first title shot of her career.
The Latest Boxing News
DAZN PPV Prices For Canelo vs Scull And Garcia vs Romero Draw Mixed Reactions
Canelo Alvarez Shades Failed Jake Paul Fight, Talks William Scull Matchup
Teddy Atlas Remembers Marvin Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns On 40th Anniversary
Frank Warren Responds To Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Rematch Report
Date & Location For Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 Reportedly Being Finalized