Date & Location For Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 Reportedly Being Finalized
Oleksandr Usyk is almost set to march into enemy territory for another chance to become the undisputed heavyweight champion.
The Ring's Mike Coppinger reported that Usyk and Daniel Dubois are reportedly finalizing an agreement for a rematch at Wembley Stadium in London on July 12 for the undisputed heavyweight title. Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) holds the WBA, WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles, while Dubois is the IBF heavyweight champion.
Dubois was elevated to IBF champion after Usyk was stripped of the title following his first victory over Tyson Fury on May 18 to become the undisputed heavyweight champion. In Dubois' first title defense, he knocked former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua out in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium on Sept. 21. Dubois was set to make the second defense of his title against Joseph Parker on Feb. 22 in Saudi Arabia but withdrew from the bout due to an illness days before the scheduled bout.
Usyk's last defense was a unanimous decision victory over Tyson Fury on Dec. 21 in the rematch. Usyk is 2-0 in rematches in his career with victories over Joshua and Fury.
In their first meeting, Usyk stopped Dubois in the ninth round on Aug. 26, 2023, in Poland, though, the victory didn't come without controversy. In the fifth round, Dubois landed an uppercut on Usyk's trunks, sending him down to the canvas in a heap. Referee Luis Pabon deemed it a low blow but some observers believed it was a legal shot and that it should have been ruled a knockdown rather than Usyk getting nearly the whole five minutes to recover.
Usyk eventually recovered and dropped Dubois en route to the stoppage victory on a rainy night in Poland. Dubois has gone 3-0 with three stoppage victories since the loss to Usyk, while Usyk has defeated Fury twice since their first meeting 19 months ago.
