Amir Khan Doubles Down On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Prediction

The legendary resume of Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford at 37 years old 🏆



▫️41-0, 31 KO’s

▫️19 title fights

▫️2 weight class undisputed champion (only 2 other men to do this in the modern 4 belt era)

▫️4 division world champion



Will Crawford pull off the upset against Canelo Alvarez… pic.twitter.com/G784f3FgqN