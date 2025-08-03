Boxing

Amir Khan Doubles Down On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Prediction

Amir Khan has a shocking take on Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Action Plus

Amir Khan is the only man to share the ring with both Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Khan, known for his speed and skills, never ducked anyone inside the ring.

He fought Canelo back in 2016, and while Khan lost via a brutal sixth round knockout, fans lauded him for stepping up in weight to challenge the Mexican. Khan was stopped in the same round by Crawford in their 2019 showdown.

Having fought both fighters, Khan knows them inside out and he has now shared his take on how the Canelo vs Crawford fight on September 13 could potentially play out.

Canelo Alvarez vs Amir Khan
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Amir Khan's pick on Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford

Khan previously picked Crawford to easily beat Canelo, and in a recent interview with the Ring Magazine, Khan doubled down on his pick, claiming people aren't giving 'Bud' enough credit for the power he carries.

Khan said: "There are weights for a reason in boxing. I have huge respect for Crawford for showing the balls and fighting a beast like Canelo. Maybe Crawford is seeing something in Canelo that others are not seeing, and that he is past his sell-by date. And maybe Crawford is the guy to catch him at the right time. Let's see, I think it's a brilliant fight."

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Khan is backing Crawford's IQ and power in the contest, saying: "I'm going to support my boy, Terence Crawford. He's a good friend of mine. I think he can do it. He has a great boxing IQ, his IQ is perfect and he can see everything."

"Crawford does hit hard. A lot of people don’t give Crawford the credit for the punch power he has. I've been in the ring with him, he's hit me hard. Obviously the most powerful fight between the two is going to be Canelo, but I think Crawford still has enough power to hurt Canelo and push him back, and that he is there in front of him as a challenge."

Amir Khan
Terence Crawford vs Amir Khan
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

What Terence Crawford can take from Amir Khan's fight against Canelo Alvarez

Khan boxed beautifully around Canelo for five rounds before being viciously knocked out in the sixth. Khan, however, has always had a suspect chin, as seen in his other fights as well.

Crawford is a good mover inside the ring, like Khan was, and history shows Canelo doesn't perform his best against boxers who move well. Dmitry Bivol and Floyd Mayweather both outboxed Canelo using the same strategy and beat him.

Canelo also had problems against Erislandy Lara, winning via a razor close split decision. 'Bud' is known for his excellent feet inside the ring. That said, he is also a knockout artist with 31 career finishes. His best bet might be to be mobile and then pick his moments against Canelo.

