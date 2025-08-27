Amir Khan Fears Tragic Jake Paul vs Tank Davis Outcome
Jake Paul will take on Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in an exhibition bout in Atlanta, Georgia on November 14.
There's a significant physical disparity between the pair in terms of height and weight, as Paul last fought in cruiserweight while Davis holds the lightweight title for WBA.
And while Davis is one of the most fearsome knockout artists in the sport (30-0-1, 28 KOs), he is a much lighter fighter than Paul, who in turn has nowhere near the level of experience as Tank Davis. Because of that, one former world champion,Amir Khan, has now predicted a tragic end to the fight.
Amir Khan says Jake Paul vs Tank Davis is a mismatch
Amir Khan thinks it's a mismatch and feels the weight difference could potentially see 'Tank' get hurt. Speaking to SunSport, he said, "I mean, it is disgusting and you know, someone's gonna end up getting hurt really badly in all this exhibition of boxing."
"That's why I respect Turki Alalshikh saying that he doesn't want nothing to do with these YouTubers and these exhibition fights," He added. "And not only that, how can you take it seriously? You look at this weight difference," Khan continued.
It's a mismatch and I just hope someone's not gonna end up getting hurt one day that it's gonna put boxing down. And that's why if you look at the sport, this is why MMA is doing so well and that people are respecting it more.
Khan concluded, "You don't get these dummies coming in and fighting a real MMA fighter, you know what I'm saying?"
Jake Paul's choice of opponents remain under the spotlight. After facing 58-year-old Mike Tyson, he defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, and is now up against Tank Davis, albeit in an exhibition. He has mostly fought older MMA fighters and boxers out of their prime or not in the same weight class during his career.
Paul, though, knows how to generate interest and attract viewership.
Jake Paul reveals why he is fighting Tank Davis
Paul has claimed that Davis' star power and boxing skills are the main reasons behind him choosing to fight him. He told Boxing Scene, "I think there are few names in the sport who draw crowds and are entertaining and are actually great fighters,”
He added, "“And so it always intrigued me to have a matchup with him, because I like to do big events. I like to have a challenge for myself. And I always saw that in my sights as something that was very possible and something that was a fight that I could win. And so when you put two electric people in a ring like this, it’s one plus one equals three. And that’s what’s exciting about it.“
