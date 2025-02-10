Amir Khan Ranks Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford’s Best Attributes
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are expected to lock horns in a blockbuster showdown later this year. The two fighters are among the best in the world at the moment.
A potential showdown between them could very well turn out to be the biggest event of the year. One man who has faced both inside the ring is Amir Khan.
Khan recently assessed all of his former opponents, noting the attributes that Canelo and Crawford are best at.
In a recent interview with Ring Magazine, Khan revealed that 'Bud' had the best defense among all his opponents. He said:
When I fought him his defense, me throwing power shots and speed shots, I just couldn't get through. The guy was a good technician.
He also named Crawford as the fighter with the best footwork, saying:
Footwork has to be Crawford. His movement was so good that he was making me miss. He knows when he needs get out of trouble. He was an all-rounder. He's a very good fighter.
Khan named Canelo Alvarez as his strongest ever opponent, saying:
Canelo was heavier than me but someone at my own weight was Kell Brook. Canelo was a hard motherf*cker! I was hitting him with some combinations, and he wouldn't go back. Normally you get guys who are coming forward and slowly cutting the ring down. I was catching him with some good shots and thinking, 'take a step back.' that's what I wanted him to do, so I could throw a flurry of punches, so I can hit him with them and to take a step back and I could start to dictate with them, but he wouldn't let me.
Speaking of the hardest puncher, Khan once again picked Canelo, saying:
When he hit me, I didn't really feel the punch, I was knocked out before I hit the floor. I do remember everything. There was one fight I don't remember anything against Maidana. I'd rather be knocked out with one shot than take millions of shots like that because that definitely can affect you. [Against Breidis Prescott] that didn't really feel that because I was still young.
He named Terence Crawford as the boxer with the best skills:
He makes you miss by inches and counter you back, hit you with shots you don't see and that makes you not want to throw punches. Automatically he's using his offense as a defense. He was so precise. He has to tick all the boxes.
Khan then went on to name both Crawford and Canelo Alvarez as his best overall opponents:
Crawford and Canelo. I lean more toward Crawford, but Canelo has to be up there. Terence Crawford was a beast.
