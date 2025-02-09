Frank Warren Reveals What He Wants For Derek Chisora After 49th Career Fight
Derek Chisora convincingly beat Otto Wallin at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester. During the fight on February 8, Chisora put on one of the best performances of his career.
Despite a gnarly cut above his eye, Chisora kept pushing forward. He dropped Wallin twice in the ninth and 12th rounds of the contest. Overall, it was a spectacular display from the fan-favorite Brit.
Chisora earned a unanimous decision win (117-109, 114-112, 116-110). He is now 36-13-0 and promoter Frank Warren has backed Chisora to reach 50 professional fights.
Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Warren said:
What’s a legitimate opponent? Well, he just won an eliminator for the IBF title so on your fiftieth fight, what do you want do? Do you wanna fight for a title or do you wanna go where the money is? That’s his choice.
He further added:
Look, boxing’s a dangerous business for any fighter, especially when you get to his age and - I might upset him - but I hope that when he gets to 50 fights, he doesn’t say I want a 51st and a 52nd because this stuff does catch up with you. There’s no doubt about that. I just want him to achieve his dream of having 50 fights and that’s it.
Derek Chisora has never lacked heart and certainly didn't against Otto Wallin. The 41-year-old showed that he still possesses the technique to compete. Hence, seeing Chisora return for a 50th pro fight doesn't look out of the queation.
The Latest Boxing News:
Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin Results: ‘Del Boy’ Takes Home Decision Win In Boxing Clinic
Former Heavyweight Champion Offers To Fight Jake Paul After Canelo Alvarez Fight Canceled
Claressa Shields' Blunt 4-Word Verdict About Canelo Alvarez Opponent Says It All