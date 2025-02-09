Boxing

Frank Warren Reveals What He Wants For Derek Chisora After 49th Career Fight

Frank Warren backs Derek Chisora to fight again.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / PA Images

Derek Chisora convincingly beat Otto Wallin at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester. During the fight on February 8, Chisora put on one of the best performances of his career.

Despite a gnarly cut above his eye, Chisora kept pushing forward. He dropped Wallin twice in the ninth and 12th rounds of the contest. Overall, it was a spectacular display from the fan-favorite Brit.

Chisora earned a unanimous decision win (117-109, 114-112, 116-110). He is now 36-13-0 and promoter Frank Warren has backed Chisora to reach 50 professional fights.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Warren said:

What’s a legitimate opponent? Well, he just won an eliminator for the IBF title so on your fiftieth fight, what do you want do? Do you wanna fight for a title or do you wanna go where the money is? That’s his choice.

He further added:

Look, boxing’s a dangerous business for any fighter, especially when you get to his age and - I might upset him - but I hope that when he gets to 50 fights, he doesn’t say I want a 51st and a 52nd because this stuff does catch up with you. There’s no doubt about that. I just want him to achieve his dream of having 50 fights and that’s it.

Derek Chisora has never lacked heart and certainly didn't against Otto Wallin. The 41-year-old showed that he still possesses the technique to compete. Hence, seeing Chisora return for a 50th pro fight doesn't look out of the queation.

The Latest Boxing News:

Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin Results: ‘Del Boy’ Takes Home Decision Win In Boxing Clinic

Former Heavyweight Champion Offers To Fight Jake Paul After Canelo Alvarez Fight Canceled

Claressa Shields' Blunt 4-Word Verdict About Canelo Alvarez Opponent Says It All

Canelo Alvarez Next Opponent And Fight Date Revealed

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.